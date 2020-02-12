Injured Brewers eager to get back to work as spring training camp opens

"Instead of me starting to throw (bullpens) Jan. 1, we started throwing 'pens Feb. 1," Knebel said. "It’s just kind of a month difference right now.''

Also running a month behind schedule is infielder Luis Urias, who has been rehabbing at the Brewers' facility after undergoing surgery last month to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand suffered during winter ball in Mexico.

"It happens," Urias said. "It's part of the game. The doctor told me if it didn't happen right now, it would have happened during the season so I'd rather it happen now than during the season and have to stop."

Urias, 22, the centerpiece of the November trade that sent Zach Davies and Trent Grisham to San Diego, was expected to compete with Orlando Arcia for the starting job at shortstop this spring.

Urias struggled with the Padres last season, hitting .223 with four home runs and 24 RBIs in 71 games. But he found his groove again at Class AAA El Paso, where he hit .315 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and a .998 OPS in 73 games.