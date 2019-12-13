In wake of winter meetings, Brewers still have holes to fill

MILWAUKEE — With baseball's winter meetings completed, the Milwaukee Brewers still have plenty of needs on their roster.
Fortunately, David Stearns has plenty of time before spring training begins to fill those holes.
Stearns, Milwaukee's general manager, was a busy man last week in San Diego. He finalized four deals at the meetings, signing relief pitchers Alex Claudio and Corey Knebel to one-year deals, right-handed starter Josh Lindblom to a three-year contract and claiming infielder Ronny Rodriguez off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.
None of those names do much to light a fire under a fan base still seething from the late-inning collapse in the National League wild card game last season.
But they are moves that are very on-brand for Stearns, who has turned the Brewers into a contender quickly by taking a disciplined and value-driven approach to roster building.
That's not going to change this winter, even after shedding millions of dollars from last year's franchise-record payroll.
You have free articles remaining.
"There are still a whole lot of options left, both in the free agent market and via trade,” Stearns told MLB.com during the winter meetings.
“We have to be disciplined. We think that has served us well over the long run. I think it’s one of the reasons we have been able to allocate our resources effectively and create a competitive team here, because we have stuck to our evaluations on players."
Here's how the Brewers' roster looks with nine weeks left in the offseason:
Catcher: Milwaukee seems set here with Omar Narváez and Manny Pina splitting duties behind the plate. Jacob Nottingham will continue his development at Class AAA San Antonio and be available to step in if a need arises.
First base: A reunion with Eric Thames isn't out of the question. The Brewers have reportedly stayed in contact with Thames' representatives since declining his $7.5 million option for 2020 and are open to working out a new deal. Ryan Braun could see time at first this season, as well.
Second base: Keston Hiura lived up to his billing as an offensive prodigy as a rookie last season. His defense, admittedly, needs work but it doesn't appear he's going anywhere anytime soon.
Shortstop: For now, Orlando Arcia remains Milwaukee's starter but the acquisition of Luis Urias from San Diego last month could make Arcia, once the Brewers' top prospect, a trade candidate.
Third base: Non-tendering Travis Shaw left Milwaukee with no internal options at third. Stearns has said he's confident there is enough positional versatility in the organization to cover the position — including Urias — but if the Brewers are going to make a big move this winter, it's likely going to be for a third baseman.
Outfield: There's little to worry about here with Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich handling the starting roles and Ben Gamel back as a fourth option. Stearns added some depth last week by bringing back Keon Broxton on a minor league deal, and former first-round pick Corey Ray could be ready for the big leagues at some point this season.
Starting rotation: On paper, the Brewers' rotation consists of Lindblom, right-handers Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser and lefty Eric Lauer, who came to Milwaukee along with Urias. Brent Suter is a starting candidate, too, though his role will be determined later in the offseason. The Brewers still see Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta as starters despite their struggles last season and will get at least a look in spring training.
Bullpen: Barring a blockbuster deal between now and spring training, Josh Hader will again anchor Milwaukee's relief corps. Knebel, an All-Star closer before missing all of last season to recover from Tommy John surgery, is expected back sometime in May. Claudio, a workhorse a year ago, will be back, too and the Brewers will finally get a look at hard-throwing Bobby Wahl, who also missed last season because of an ACL injury. How the rest of the bullpen shakes out remains to be seen. Stearns said during the meetings that it's something they will continue to evaluate and will likely bolster as the opening of camp draws near.