In wake of winter meetings, Brewers still have holes to fill

Outfield: There's little to worry about here with Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich handling the starting roles and Ben Gamel back as a fourth option. Stearns added some depth last week by bringing back Keon Broxton on a minor league deal, and former first-round pick Corey Ray could be ready for the big leagues at some point this season.

Starting rotation: On paper, the Brewers' rotation consists of Lindblom, right-handers Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser and lefty Eric Lauer, who came to Milwaukee along with Urias. Brent Suter is a starting candidate, too, though his role will be determined later in the offseason. The Brewers still see Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta as starters despite their struggles last season and will get at least a look in spring training.

Bullpen: Barring a blockbuster deal between now and spring training, Josh Hader will again anchor Milwaukee's relief corps. Knebel, an All-Star closer before missing all of last season to recover from Tommy John surgery, is expected back sometime in May. Claudio, a workhorse a year ago, will be back, too and the Brewers will finally get a look at hard-throwing Bobby Wahl, who also missed last season because of an ACL injury. How the rest of the bullpen shakes out remains to be seen. Stearns said during the meetings that it's something they will continue to evaluate and will likely bolster as the opening of camp draws near.

