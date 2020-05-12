If games resume, athletes will 'need to know when to peak'

"There's veterans out there that may have a court in their home, in their facility and they're probably a little bit more ready to go than others," he said. "I think we're talking weeks. This isn't something where after one week these guys are ready to go."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said on multiple occasions he believes a two- to three-week training camp would be needed before the season resumes. Many hockey teams have had trainers send at-home workout routines to players, but few if any have been on the ice in months.

"As much as I could mentally be in game mode, your body's not ready for it if you don't get a full offseason of training and if you don't get to play a long training camp with like seven exhibition games," Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said. "If you only get a week training camp with a couple exhibition games, you're going to ruin your body."

Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson said it is on the athlete to be ready.

"That's going to be on us," he said. "We're professional athletes. We've got to make sure we prepare. It's not easy, but it is what it is, and we've got to deal with the situation as best as we can."