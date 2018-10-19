Major League Baseball on Friday announced the detailed schedule for the 2018 World Series, which begins on Tuesday at Fenway Park, with all games broadcast on FOX.
The American League champion Boston Red Sox will host either the Milwaukee Brewers or Los Angeles Dodgers in the first two games Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:09 p.m. Central time.
The next three games — Game 5 is if necessary — would be either at Miller Park in Milwaukee or in Los Angeles next Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:09 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 28 at 7:15 p.m.
If necessary, the sixth and seventh games will be back at Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Oct, 31 at 7:09 p.m.
The Dodgers lead the Brewers 3-2 in the National League Championship Series heading into Game 6 at Miller Park on Friday at 7:39 p.m. on FS1.
If the Brewers win and force a Game 7, it will be at 7:09 p.m. Saturday on FS1.
ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all games of the 2018 World Series.