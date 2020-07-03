How media will cover major sports when they resume amid COVID-19 pandemic

But Group 1 reporters are required to self-quarantine at home at least seven days prior to arrival in Lake Buena Vista (with exceptions for essential activities such as buying groceries), then quarantine in their NBA campus hotel for another seven days beginning on or around July 13 without the ability to leave their room, remain on the NBA campus for as long as they're there and sign legal forms.

If an outlet changes its "Group 1" reporter between mid-July and the end of the season in mid-October, that can be done in early September at a cost of about $4,500.

No outlet can have more than one Group 1 reporter, meaning ESPN must decide which nongame announcer to include from its roster of dozens of NBA reporters, led by Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne. ESPN indicated that decision has not been made.

What about the dozens of beat writers who cover the NBA on a daily basis? Many of those reporters have been invited to join Group 2, but the access is extremely limited and no more than 12 reporters will be permitted in an area at any one time.

That Group 2 coverage — for which the Miami Herald has been given access — includes the ability to attend the games in elevated media seating, but no in-person access to players or coaches.