MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers entered their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals in need of an offensive boost after dropping eight of their previous 10 games.

Milwaukee snapped out of its slump at the plate to sweep the series with a 9-6 win over Kansas City on Sunday at American Family Field. The turnaround was thanks in large part to a familiar fixture of the Brewers’ lineup — left fielder Christian Yelich.

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP and an All-Star in his first two years with the team before seeing a drop in production over the past three seasons, has begun to get back on track and his recent offensive outburst couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 31-year-old put on a clinic against the Royals, showcasing the speed, power and consistency he’d become known for to help the Brewers (23-17) leapfrog the Pittsburgh Pirates atop the NL Central Division standings. Yelich went 6 of 11 (.545) against Kansas City while blasting three home runs and driving in seven RBIs over the three games to take Milwaukee from a half-game behind Pittsburgh to 1½ games ahead.

In addition to getting it done with his bat, Yelich also put on an impressive base-running display in the third inning on Sunday. During a wild play while attempting to steal second base with runners on the corners, he made it all the way home on a pair of errors as Milwaukee tied the game before taking control with three more runs in the frame.

Yelich stayed alert on the bases during the unusual play and Brewers manager Craig Counsell raved about his all-around effort.

“When you have a player that can hit homers, steal bases,” Counsell said, “Such a smart baserunner, good baserunner when he picks his spots. He’s been really good stealing bases this year, he’s always really good stealing bases.

“Just that threat of both of those things is what makes you a great player.”

Yelich, who’s hitting .348 this month with four homers and 12 RBIs after batting just .228 in April with three homers and 11 RBIs, said he’s been focused on getting better while doing his best to help his teammates.

“Just making adjustments and just trying to find ways to contribute,” Yelich said, “and you’re constantly tinkering with things and trying to be the best version of yourself, whatever that is, each day.

“And, for me, each day’s a new day, so when you get in the cage you take your at-bats and just do the best you can and see how it turns out.”

The offensive surge was welcomed Sunday by Brewers starter Colin Rea, who didn’t earn the decision after giving up six hits and allowing four earned runs in 3⅔ innings.

“That’s huge, putting up seven runs,” Rea said. “We took some really good at-bats, took some really good swings. So it’s definitely a good feeling.”

In the first game of the series, Yelich went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as Milwaukee defeated Kansas City 5-1. He followed that up with two homers and two RBIs in a 4-3 win on Saturday, and closed the series with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs Sunday.

Counsell isn’t sure what — if anything — has changed for Yelich but he’s maintained faith in his offensive talent.

“It’s a baseball season,” Counsell said. “If we had all the answers to those kind of questions, this would be a different sport. But he’s swinging the bat well. That’s why you play guys every single day, because they have the ability to do this. And he’s found a nice little stretch here where he squares the balls up.”

Brewers lefty Eric Lauer, who made his first relief appearance since 2021 on Sunday after struggling in the starting rotation this season, said the offense’s performance made his job easier.

“It’s big, it’s nice, and it’s what we’re used to doing and what we should be doing,” Lauer said. “We played a lot of really good team baseball this whole series and hopefully it just launches us forward.”

Yelich also felt his play — and that of his teammates — against the Royals could be a jumping off point as the Brewers head out for a six-game, two city trip to St. Louis and Tampa Bay.

“We played well this series and just did what we need to do to win,” Yelich said. “(We had) a lot of good team effort, and hopefully we can carry that on to the road.”

While Yelich is still far off pace of his MVP campaign, when he hit .326 with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs, he’s on track for his best year at the plate since 2019 and he’s having fun in the process.

“I was laughing at (Jesse) Winker at home,” Yelich said of his steal-turned run, “he was kind of just laughing. You know we’re always going back in forth in here so I kind of just pointed at him and smiled.”

