How baseball ended up with a 1-game playoff for wild card teams

As this final week of the regular season dawns, with the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants fighting one another for first place, you will hear a lot about 1951 and 1962. You will not hear as much about 1996, but you should.
It is the season that could come back to haunt the Dodgers, 25 years later.
If the Dodgers can win two more games than the Giants this week, the two teams would play a tiebreaker for the National League West championship. If San Francisco wins the division, the Dodgers' postseason could be limited to one game, in part because of the indifference they showed to one particular game in 1996.
The Dodgers and Giants played tiebreakers in 1951 and 1962, but both times for the league championship. The term "postseason" had not been invented. There were two leagues, and the winner of each league advanced to the World Series.
In 1969, leagues split into two divisions, and the league championship series was born. In 1994, leagues split into three divisions, and the wild card was born — one in each league, so as to complete an eight-team postseason field.
In 1996, the Dodgers and San Diego Padres entered the final day of the regular season tied atop the NL West. The teams would play one another at Dodger Stadium, but there would be no great meaning in the result. The winner would be NL West champion and the loser would be the wild card, but both teams would advance to a five-game division series.
It should have been a day of drama, a fantastic finale to the regular season. It felt more like the finale of the Cactus League.
"Maybe the winner can get a bowl of fruit or something," Dodgers catcher Mike Piazza said then.
The Dodgers started their best pitcher, Ramon Martinez, but only in a one-inning tuneup for Game 1 of their division series three days later. The Padres started Bob Tewksbury, who would not be one of the nine pitchers they used in their division series. The Padres won the game.
"Winning the first round of the playoffs is more important," Dodgers pitcher Mark Guthrie said then. He added: "No one will remember who won the division after the first round."
The Dodgers and Padres both were swept out of the first round, so the memories of '96 are neither warm nor fuzzy anywhere in Southern California. But Major League Baseball officials had discovered the unintended consequence of the wild card, the risk that what would have been a thrilling two-team battle for a division title could be neutered if both teams would be bound for postseason play anyway.
The next time MLB expanded its postseason format, the league ensured that scenario could never repeat itself. In 2012, MLB added a second wild card in each league. The division winners would advance directly to the division series. The wild-card teams — no matter how many games they won — would be promised a one-game playoff, nothing more.
The Dodgers have won 100. So far.
"The one weakness we had in the previous plan was that you didn't reward teams enough for winning your division," then-commissioner Bud Selig told The Times in 2012. "That was a fair criticism. I accept that.
"If you don't want to be in a one-game playoff, then win your division."
In fairness, this is not a recurring dilemma. Either the Dodgers or Giants will become only the second team in 20 years to win 100 games but not win their division. The 2018 New York Yankees won 100, finished second to the Boston Red Sox in the American League East, then beat the Oakland Athletics in the wild-card game - and then lost to the Red Sox in the division series.
And this playoff system might not extend beyond this year. The collective bargaining agreement expires in December, and owners have expressed interest in expanding the postseason. In the pandemic playoffs last year, MLB invited 16 teams, with every team guaranteed at least a best-of-three series. In a previous proposal for a 14-team field, as first reported by the New York Post, every team also would be guaranteed at least a best-of-three series.
Under the old system, this week still would have been ripe for debate, about how hard the Dodgers and Giants should be fighting to win the division and avoid opening the playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers, or whether the Dodgers and Giants should worry less about the opening opponent and more about arranging their postseason pitching rotation just the way they want.
That's really why this week is crazy. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 16 consecutive games, and still they have won 15 fewer games than the Giants, 13 fewer than the Dodgers. If the playoffs were seeded, the Cardinals would be some other team's problem.
Under the old format, the Cardinals would not even be in the playoffs. Under this format, they can kick back and relax this week. The Dodgers and Giants can sweat all week, and the team that does not win the division will find itself facing St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright, rested and ready. That's some devil magic right there.
Get to know the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system with Minor League Baseball back in full swing
CAROLINA MUDCATS
Class A (Low)
League: Low-A East
Location: Zebulon, N.C.
Stadium: Five County Stadium
Manager: Joe Ayrault
The only affiliate in Milwaukee's system owned by the team, Carolina drops down a level this season after serving as the Brewers' advanced affiliate since 2017. Prior to their affiliation with Milwaukee, the Mudcats were the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates (1991-98), Colorado Rockies (1999-2002), Florida Marlins (2003-08) and Cincinnati Reds (2009-11); and the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians (2012-14) and Atlanta Braves (2015-16).
Player to watch: LHP Antoine Kelly
Kelly, 21, was considered something of a project when Milwaukee selected him in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley (Ill.) Community College where he led all junior college players with 19.1 strikeouts per nine innings despite throwing his fastball almost exclusively.
He used that fastball, which jumped from the low to upper 90s, to strike out 41 batters in 21 2/3 innings during Arizona Fall League action that year and spent the 2020 season developing a changeup at the Brewers' alternate training site. Milwaukee sent him to the Fall Instructional League but he made just one appearance before being shut down due to thoracic outlet syndrome, which required surgery in early November that kept him out of spring training.
Despite that setback, Kelly began the year ranked sixth among Milwaukee's top-30 prospects according to MLBPipeline.com, and is expected to join the Mudcats at some point this season to continue his development.
WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS
Class A (Advanced)
League: High-A Central
Location: Grand Chute, Wis.
Stadium: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
Affiliated with the Brewers since 2009, the Timber Rattlers have a long history in Appleton, dating back to their inception as the Fox Cities Foxes of the Three-I League in 1958. After spending their first two seasons as a Class B affiliate of the Washington Senators, the Foxes paired up with the Baltimore Orioles in 1960, with future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver leading the team to its first championship.
In 1966, the team began a 20-year association with the Chicago White Sox. The Kansas City Royals (1987-1992) and Seattle Mariners (1993-2008) followed, with the franchise rebranding itself as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and moving from Goodland Field to its current home in 1994.
Manager: Matt Erickson
Player to watch: OF Garrett Mitchell (above)
Milwaukee's first-round pick in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft, Mitchell put on quite a display during spring training when he batted .367 (11-for-30) with a home run, six RBIs and a .973 OPS.
He continued to impress with the Timber Rattlers, going 3-for-7 with a pair of walks and two stolen bases while making a number of impressive defensive plays before suffering a leg injury that sidelined him over the weekend.
Mitchell is expected to return to action this week.
BILOXI SHUCKERS
Class AA
League: Double-A South
Location: Biloxi, Ms.
Stadium: MGM Park
The Shuckers relocated from Huntsville, where they had played as the Stars since 1985 and became Milwaukee's Class AA affiliate in 1999. Since the move, they've appeared in the Southern League Championship Series three times with former top prospect Orlando Arcia earning Brewers minor league player of the year honors with the team in 2015.
Manager: Mike Guerrero
Player to watch: SS Brice Turang (above)
A first-round pick in 2018 (No. 21 overall), Turang earned All-Star honors with Class A Wisconsin in 2019 and, after slashing .287/.384/.376 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 82 games, earned a promotion to Carolina where he batted .200 in 47 games.
Milwaukee sent him to the alternate training site to continue his development last season, and Turang appeared in 25 Cactus League games this spring, batting .182 (6-for-33) with a home run, four RBIs and a .473 OPS.
NASHVILLE SOUNDS
Class AAA
League: Triple-A East
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
Stadium: First Horizon Park
The Brewers return to Nashville after a bitter breakup in 2014, when the Sounds shocked Milwaukee by ending their 10-year relationship just as the team was finally on the verge of leaving decrepit Greer Stadium for a new downtown ballpark.
The decision led to Milwaukee sending its top prospects to the less-than-ideal settings of Colorado Springs for two seasons, then San Antonio in 2019. But after MiLB's realignment last winter, fences were mended and the Brewers will once again develop their talent in the Music City.
Manager: Rick Sweet
Player to watch: LHP Aaron Ashby
Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Crowder College in Missouri, Ashby posted a 3.50 ERA in 126 innings for Wisconsin and Carolina in 2019 and was fifth among Milwaukee's minor league pitchers with 135 strikeouts, earning the organization's pitcher of the year honors.
He spent last season at the alternate training site and performed well enough there to earn his first invitation to big league spring training, where he allowed just one run and struck out seven in three appearances spanning 2 2/3 innings.