Orlando Arcia, Ben Gamel and Tyler Saladino hit home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-5 victory against the Chicago Cubs in a Cactus League game in Phoenix.
Right-hander Corbin Burnes allowed four hits and five runs — two earned — over four innings.
Meanwhile, reliever Jeremy Jeffress said he won’t rush to be ready for Opening Day on March 28 as he works to strengthen his right shoulder. Jeffress threw just three pitches in his spring debut last week and was removed because his fastball was only hitting 83 mph on the radar gun.