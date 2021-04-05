Home runs sink Brewers in series opener against Cubs

Brewers: The club announced that many players have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but it did not disclose what percentage of players and staffers did so. Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated. “When it became available to us, a lot of us jumped on it,” said first baseman Keston Hiura, one of the players who received the vaccine. ... Manager Craig Counsell did not offer an update on assistant trainer Dave Yeager, who was hospitalized Saturday night after collapsing on the field while tending to umpire CB Bucknor. He added, however, he believes Yeager is doing well.