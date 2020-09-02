Home runs help Brewers overcome Tigers

MILWAUKEE — For six innings Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense performed almost exactly as it was designed and fortunately for the team, they were the final six innings of their game against the Detroit Tigers.
The Brewers drew a season-high with 10 walks and got home runs from Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson as they rallied back from a four-run deficit and closed out a 10-game homestand with an 8-5 victory over the Tigers at Miller Park.
“It was a good night offensively,” Brewers manger Craig Counsell said.
He hasn’t been able to say that very often this season. His team came into the game 12th in the National League with 136 runs scored, next-to-last in the league with a .678 OPS and had been routed 12-1 by the Tigers a night earlier.
Hiura and Peterson had the big blasts but Christian Yelich had a big night, too, drawing a season-high four walks while picking up two hits for a second straight game.
“If you’re getting on base, that’s how you score runs,” Yelich said. “Whether it’s by a hit or a walk, the goal’s really just to get on base.”
Things didn’t look promising when the Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The momentum, though, shifted in Milwaukee’s direction in the third inning when Hiura followed back-to-back one-out walks by Ben Gamel and Yelich with his ninth home run of the season, getting the Brewers within 4-3.
“We’ve been down early a lot,’ Counsell said. “That’s how a lot of these games have gone. But I think answering early in the game and going from down four to down one, it changes everything. It changes the dugout. It changes your energy as a team. It changes how you’re thinking about the bullpen. That was a huge hit.”
Wllli Castro’s RBI single in the fifth pushed the Tigers’ lead to 5-3. It wouldn’t last long as two more walks in the bottom of the inning brought up Omar Narvaez, who dropped a broken-bat single into shallow left to tie the game.
Milwaukee loaded the bases against Joe Jimenez (1-2) in the seventh and took the lead on Eric Sogard’s sacrifice fly. The Brewers had a chance to add on, loading the bases a second time when Orlando Arcia was hit by a pitch, bringing Jimenez’s day to an end.
Detroit called on right-hander Bryan Garcia to face the left-handed Gamel and after a lengthy at-bat that included two long fly balls down the right-field line, Gamel grounded out to first to end the threaty.
Yelich led off the eighth with his fourth walk and after Buck Farmer retired the next two batters, Peterson capped off the comeback with his first home run of the season.
It was a special moment for Peterson, who earlier in the day became emotional while talking to reporters about the devastation done last week by Hurricane Laura to his hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
“That’s definitely one I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Peterson said. “I put that one up there with my first career homer, really, with everything going on back home. Being away from the family and just kind of doing it for Lake Charles and Moss Bluff, that whole Calcasieu Parish and Cameron Parish.”
The late home run also provided some breathing room for closer Josh Hader, who clinched his ninth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning and has not allowed a hit in any of his 12 appearances this season.
“When he comes in the game, you know it’s lights out,” Peterson said.
The victory was the Brewers’ 17th of the season, and the 12th that they’ve had to come from behind to win.
“It’s no secret that this year has been a little bit of a struggle for us offensively,” Yelich said. “We just try and battle and fight to the end.”
Around the horn
Counsell improved his career record to 422-400 and tied Tom Trebelhorn for third place on the Brewers’ all-time list for wins by a manager. ... Wednesday marked the Brewers’ 35th game of the season and the 34th different starting lineup used by Counsell. ... Outfielder Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup for a third straight game because of lower back tightness. ... Right-hander Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to return to the mound Saturday after traveling home to Mississippi earlier this week for the birth of his daughter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!