Home run surge, Brett Anderson's pitching help Brewers beat Twins

“I thought Brett was really good,” Counsell said. “He was down a lot in the zone and his curveball was pretty good tonight. That’s a good lineup.”

Miguel Sano doubled and scored on Eddie Rosario’s one-out single in the second, putting Anderson in an early hole but he avoided any further damage when Rosario got caught in a rundown trying to take second base on Ehire Adrianza’s strikeout.

Milwaukee wiped out that lead in the third, using a two-out walk to Orlando Arcia to kick-start the first of two four-run innings. Braun followed Arcia’s walk with a home run to left — his first of the season — and the Brewers kept the inning going with a walk by Yelich and a Hiura single.

Jedd Gyroko drew the third walk of the inning to bring up Garcia, who drove in two more with a single to left, bringing Twins starter Rich Hill’s night to an early end.

“That was a dead inning but we put five straight guys on and it turned into a good inning,” Counsell said. “That’s a very, very good offensive inning and an offensive inning that we’ve needed.”

Yelich and Garcia added two-run shots in the fifth off Lewis Thorpe to make it an 8-1 game.