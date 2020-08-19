Home run surge, Brett Anderson's pitching help Brewers beat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — What a difference a day can make.
No-hit through eight innings of a 12-inning loss Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense broke out in a big way Wednesday, collecting 11 hits including four home runs in a 9-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Keston Hiura led the way with three hits, including his sixth home run of the season, while Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich both hit two-run home runs. Avisail Garcia drove in four runs with a two-run single in the third and two-run homer in the fifth.
“The guys that we’re counting on to be run producers tonight came through tonight,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Braun, Yelich, Avi ... they all came through with really big nights driving the baseball. We needed one of those nights.”
They certainly did. Milwaukee began the day 12th in the National League with 77 runs scored and 14th in both slugging percentage (.354) and OPS (.646).
“It’s been a tough year but everybody’s doing their best, working hard,” Garcia said. “We’re just happy to have the win today.”
The offensive outburst provided plenty of room for starter Brett Anderson. The left-hander worked a season-high six innings and held the Twins to one run on five hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out five.
“I thought Brett was really good,” Counsell said. “He was down a lot in the zone and his curveball was pretty good tonight. That’s a good lineup.”
Miguel Sano doubled and scored on Eddie Rosario’s one-out single in the second, putting Anderson in an early hole but he avoided any further damage when Rosario got caught in a rundown trying to take second base on Ehire Adrianza’s strikeout.
Milwaukee wiped out that lead in the third, using a two-out walk to Orlando Arcia to kick-start the first of two four-run innings. Braun followed Arcia’s walk with a home run to left — his first of the season — and the Brewers kept the inning going with a walk by Yelich and a Hiura single.
Jedd Gyroko drew the third walk of the inning to bring up Garcia, who drove in two more with a single to left, bringing Twins starter Rich Hill’s night to an early end.
“That was a dead inning but we put five straight guys on and it turned into a good inning,” Counsell said. “That’s a very, very good offensive inning and an offensive inning that we’ve needed.”
Yelich and Garcia added two-run shots in the fifth off Lewis Thorpe to make it an 8-1 game.
“It was nice to have a little bit of a cushion,” Counsell said. “Those runs and the way we pitched tonight let us take care of our bullpen.”
Working with a rare lead, Anderson (1-2) settled in and retired the side in order in the third then stranded a runner in the fourth. After a three-up, three-down fifth, Anderson worked around a two-out single by Nelson Cruz to wrap up his best start of the season.
“My mix and my consistency were better today,” Anderson said. “(I) had some long innings but I’ll take the run support. It was a good overall team win after the tough loss yesterday and separate things. It was good to come back today and respond that way.”
Drew Rasmussen took over and threw two scoreless innings in his major league debut. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed two hits but didn’t walk a batter and struck out three, while hitting 99 mph on the radar gun.
“It’s hard not to like that,” Counsell said. “The best thing was there was poise. He threw a lot of strikes and filled up the strike zone.”
With Adrianza pitching the ninth for Minnesota, Hiura extended Milwaukee’s lead with his home run.
The Twins mounted a rally in the bottom of the inning, adding a run when Marwin Gonzalez homered off Corey Knebel, who loaded the bases before Alex Claudio came on and retired Illdemaro Vargas on a grounder to short to end it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!