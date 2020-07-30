Home opener marks start of something different for Brewers

MILWAUKEE — What's normally an unofficial holiday in Wisconsin will be yet another reminder of just how different life has become in 2020.
Friday marks the home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers, but instead of taking to the field at Miller Park in front of a capacity — and likely well-hydrated — crowd that had been tailgating in the parking lots since early in the morning, they will instead play the St. Louis Cardinals in near privacy.
It will undoubtedly be the weirdest Miller Park start in franchise history and manager Craig Counsell says he and his players will be able to adjust and find a way to handle it.
The Brewers got a taste of it last week in Chicago when they opened the season against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Instead of the usual party-like atmosphere, Wrigleyville was nearly a ghost town as the only fans on hand were on the rooftops across the street, making the usual pregame ceremonies and introductions almost eerie.
"It was a strange experience in Chicago," Counsell said. "You saw some guys waving into the camera, waving to fans trying to make some fun out of it. Everybody, on both sides, was kind of laughing at each other just trying to have some fun with it because it's all so different."
"Different" has been an overlying theme of this 60-game season. The first week of games has helped the Brewers adjust to their new version of normal, but the chances of feeling anything resembling normalcy are almost non-existent.
"There is no point when it's not going to be strange without fans," Counsell said.
Miller Park has provided the Brewers with a decisive home-field advantage during their three-year run of success under Counsell and president of baseball operations David Stearns. The players' talent level is the biggest reason for that success, of course, and the hitter-friendly nature of the stadium is a bonus as well. But playing in front of boisterous crowds on a nightly basis provides an atmosphere that fuels those players, who now have to find ways to generate that level of excitement and adrenaline on their own.
"You just play baseball, and you have fun with it," Counsell said. "You're doing what you love. You're trying to win a baseball game with your teammates. Hopefully, those are the great moments. And we should be able to have those moments. For the fans, hopefully they can have those moments and we can provide them. And I want the players to have those moments."
Stearns plans to enjoy the day regardless of the circumstances. He said that while Opening Day is still a cause for celebration, it also offers a chance to reflect on everything that's happened to get to this point.
"There were times when we all probably questioned whether we'd even get to an Opening Day or whether we would get to a home opener," Stearns said. "It does feel like we all have to operate on a day-to-day environment right now. That's true within baseball and within many segments of life in general so we're just going to enjoy the day. It's a day worthy of celebration. Home openers always are — so we're going to do that."
After a week on the road, the Brewers are ready to come back home. Even if the stadium is empty, just being in familiar surroundings and being able to get into a somewhat-regular routine and rhythm is one way players can combat the strangeness and uncertainty that otherwise follows them at every moment.
"We're happy to be heading back to our home ballpark where we're comfortable," pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. "We're looking forward to it and hopefully we can keep playing some good baseball."
