Home opener marks start of something different for Brewers

"There is no point when it's not going to be strange without fans," Counsell said.

Miller Park has provided the Brewers with a decisive home-field advantage during their three-year run of success under Counsell and president of baseball operations David Stearns. The players' talent level is the biggest reason for that success, of course, and the hitter-friendly nature of the stadium is a bonus as well. But playing in front of boisterous crowds on a nightly basis provides an atmosphere that fuels those players, who now have to find ways to generate that level of excitement and adrenaline on their own.

"You just play baseball, and you have fun with it," Counsell said. "You're doing what you love. You're trying to win a baseball game with your teammates. Hopefully, those are the great moments. And we should be able to have those moments. For the fans, hopefully they can have those moments and we can provide them. And I want the players to have those moments."

Stearns plans to enjoy the day regardless of the circumstances. He said that while Opening Day is still a cause for celebration, it also offers a chance to reflect on everything that's happened to get to this point.