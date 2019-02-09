David Stearns is a popular guy these days. At the grocery store. Pumping gas for his car. Out for lunch or dinner.
Everyone wants to talk about the Milwaukee Brewers.
"They are excited for the start of baseball season," said Stearns, who was promoted to president of baseball operations last month. "They are excited to see what can happen this year. From my perspective, that's all I can ask. It's a great feeling for all of us to recognize the level of engagement our fan base has. It certainly makes the job that much more enjoyable when that kind of response occurs."
Next up is the hard part.
Milwaukee is looking to build on a breakthrough season after it won the NL Central last year and made it all the way to the NL Championship Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games. Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich anchors a potent lineup, and right-hander Jimmy Nelson could help the rotation after he missed last season following surgery on his right shoulder.
But the Brewers haven't made consecutive playoff appearances since 1981-82, and the already tough NL Central looks even better than it did a year ago.
"We were close. We got really close to what we wanted to accomplish as a team," Yelich said. "We have had some time to sit back and reflect on the season and those feelings. You want those feelings again."
Pitchers and catchers report to Phoenix on Thursday, and the first full-squad workout for Milwaukee is Feb. 19.
NEW LOOK
The Brewers upgraded their catching situation when they finalized an $18.25 million, one-year contract with Yasmani Grandal in January. The 30-year-old Grandal hit .241 with 24 homers and 68 RBIs last year for the Dodgers. But the switch hitter struggled in the playoffs at the plate and behind the dish.
"He's right there with any catcher in baseball as far as being one of the best catchers in the game on both sides of the ball," outfielder Ryan Braun said. "He makes us significantly better. It's an exciting move."
Manny Pina, veteran journeyman Erik Kratz and prospect Jacob Nottingham also are in the mix behind the plate.
THEY'RE SET
Overshadowed a bit by Yelich's MVP performance, Lorenzo Cain also delivered in his first season with Milwaukee after agreeing to an $80 million, five-year contract in free agency. The smooth center fielder set career highs with a .308 batting average, a .395 on-base percentage and 30 steals. Cain helps set the table for the middle of Milwaukee's order, so the Brewers are hoping for a similar performance in 2019.
"Whatever happened last year is over with," Cain said. "It's time to turn the page and get ready for this year."
THEY'RE NOT
Orlando Arcia struggled for much of last season, but he was great in September and October. The 24-year-old shortstop hit .333 with three homers and four RBIs during Milwaukee's run to the NLCS. Manager Craig Counsell thinks Arcia could help the lineup reach another level if he can perform like he did at the end of last year.
"There were some struggles and some rough patches and he finished as the best Orlando Arcia we've seen in a Brewer uniform," Counsell said.
ROOKIES TO WATCH
Keston Hiura is expected to begin the season with Triple-A San Antonio, but the sweet-swinging second baseman could help Milwaukee this summer. The 22-year-old Hiura, who was selected by the Brewers with the ninth pick in the 2017 draft, is considered one of baseball's top hitting prospects after he batted .293 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs in 123 games over two minor league stops last year.
BROTHERLY LOVE
The Brewers got Ben Gamel in a December trade with Seattle. The 26-year-old outfielder hit .272 in 101 games with the Mariners last year. Gamel's brother, Mat, played for Milwaukee for parts of five seasons.
"He was really excited. I grew up following the Brewers because of him," Ben Gamel said.
ON DECK
Milwaukee hosts improved St. Louis on opening day on March 28, kicking off a four-game series. The Brewers begin the season with 10 straight games against the NL Central.
AP freelance writer Andrew Wagner in Milwaukee contributed to this report.
A team-by-team look at the National League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad:
Milwaukee Brewers
Manager: Craig Counsell (fifth season).
2018: 96-67, first place, lost to Dodgers in NLCS.
Training Town: Phoenix.
Park: Maryvale Baseball Park.
First Workout: Feb. 14/19.
He's Here: C Yasmani Grandal, OF Ben Gamel, 2B-3B Cory Spangenberg, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Deolis Guerra, RHP Bobby Wahl, RHP Josh Tomlin.
He's Outta Here: 3B Mike Moustakas, LHP Gio Gonzalez, LHP Wade Miley, OF Keon Broxton, OF Domingo Santana, 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Joakim Soria, LHP Dan Jennings, OF Curtis Granderson, LHP Xavier Cedeno.
Going campin': The Brewers return mostly intact after making it to the NL Championship Series last year in the franchise's first playoff appearance since they also lost the NLCS in 2011. Grandal is a major upgrade behind the plate after he hit 24 homers last year with the Dodgers. There are questions about what the rotation will look like after Counsell relied on his powerful bullpen for much of the playoffs, but there are plenty of options. Jimmy Nelson is healthy again after missing last season following surgery on his right shoulder. The 6-foot-6 Nelson went 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts in 2017. Right-handers Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes also could step into the rotation after pitching well in the playoffs last October. The biggest questions about the lineup have to do with regression after several players put up huge numbers last season. Big first baseman Jesus Aguilar made the All-Star team for the first time on his way to a career-high 35 homers and 108 RBIs. NL MVP Christian Yelich also set career highs in several categories. But Milwaukee begins spring training with one of the majors' deepest rosters, so expect a very quiet camp as the Brewers prepare very carefully for what they hope will be another long season.
Chicago Cubs
Manager: Joe Maddon (fifth season).
2018: 95-68, second place, lost to Colorado in wild-card game.
Training Town: Mesa, Arizona.
Park: Sloan Park.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He's Here: INF Daniel Descalso, RHP Brad Brach, RHP Tony Barnette, RHP George Kontos, RHP Junichi Tazawa.
He's Outta Here: 2B Daniel Murphy, INF Tommy La Stella, LHP Justin Wilson, RHP Jesse Chavez, LHP Jorge De La Rosa, LHP Jaime Garcia.
Going campin': It's a big year for the Cubs after they blew a five-game lead in the NL Central last September and then lost to Colorado in the NL wild-card game. Maddon is heading into the final season of his contract, and his wildly successful run with Chicago could come to an end if the Cubs are unable to bounce back. A healthy season for 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant could help fix a lineup that has been plagued by inconsistency. The 27-year-old Bryant was hampered by left shoulder inflammation last year and finished with career lows in games played (102), batting average (.272), home runs (13) and RBIs (52). The Cubs also need Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber to produce after they struggled at times last season. But Chicago should have a deep rotation after it picked up Cole Hamels' option in November. Right-hander Yu Darvish also returns after he missed most of his first season with the Cubs due to injuries. The bullpen is more uncertain after Chavez and Wilson departed in free agency. Pedro Strop will likely begin the season as the closer while Brandon Morrow recovers from arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow.
St. Louis Cardinals
Manager: Mike Shildt (first full season).
2018: 88-74, third place.
Training Town: Jupiter, Florida.
Park: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He's Here: 1B Paul Goldschmidt, LHP Andrew Miller, CF Drew Robinson.
He's Outta Here: RHP Luke Weaver, RHP Bud Norris, 1B Matt Adams, RHP Tyson Ross, C Carson Kelly.
Going Campin': The Cardinals went 41-28 after Shildt took over for Mike Matheny midway through last season and were in contention for the playoffs until the final week. Shildt is back with a team that upgraded its offense by trading for Goldschmidt and fortified its bullpen by nabbing Miller in free agency. OF Dexter Fowler needs to have a big bounce-back year and LF Marcell Ozuna is coming off offseason shoulder surgery. Both could be crucial to the Cardinals' offensive success. The young rotation headlined by RHP Carlos Martinez, RHP Miles Mikolas and RHP Jack Flaherty has experience at the back end in RHP Adam Wainwright. Miller is expected to close games ahead of setup man Jordan Hicks.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Manager: Clint Hurdle (ninth season).
2018: 82-79, fourth place.
Training Town: Bradenton, Florida.
Park: LECOM Park.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He's Here: OF Lonnie Chisenhall, LHP Francisco Liriano, RHP Jordan Lyles, SS Erik Gonzalez, RHP Aaron Slegers.
He's Outta Here: 2B Josh Harrison, SS Jordy Mercer, RHP Ivan Nova.
Going campin': Pittsburgh bumped back over .500 for the first time since 2015 last year, riding a young rotation that exceeded expectations led by Jameson Taillon and a second-half surge from Trevor Williams. Still, the Pirates didn't exactly splurge on the open market in an effort to close the gap on Chicago, St. Louis or Milwaukee. Chisenhall comes over from Cleveland hoping to provide a bridge until Gregory Polanco returns from shoulder surgery. The top of the rotation is set. The only real intrigue will be for the fifth spot, where Lyles, Liriano - a fixture on Pirates teams that reached the playoffs each season from 2013-15 - and Nick Kingham will be in the mix. The back of the bullpen is set, too. Jung Ho Kang, who hit 21 home runs in 2016, returns with a chance to re-establish himself at third base or shortstop after missing 2017 and most of 2018 due to visa issues stemming from a third DUI conviction in his native South Korea in early 2017. The biggest question looming over camp will be who earns the starting job at shortstop and whether 1B Josh Bell can take steps toward regaining his power after his home run total dropped from 26 in 2017 to 12 last season.
Cincinnati Reds
Manager: David Bell (first season).
2018: 67-95, fifth place.
Training Town: Goodyear, Arizona.
Park: Goodyear Ballpark.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He's Here: Manager David Bell, OF Yasiel Puig, OF Matt Kemp, LHP Alex Wood, RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Tanner Roark, C Kyle Farmer.
He's Outta Here: Interim manager Jim Riggleman, RHP Homer Bailey, CF Billy Hamilton, RHP Matt Harvey, RHP Austin Brice, 2B Brandon Dixon.
Going campin': The Reds were one of the most active teams in the offseason as they switch from four years of rebuilding and losing to trying to climb out of the NL Central cellar. The rotation has been the biggest issue in their run of four straight 90-loss seasons, and they overhauled it by trading for Wood, Gray and Roark. Bell has to decide how they line up with returning starters Anthony DeSclafani and Luis Castillo. The core of the bullpen returns intact. The trade with the Dodgers for Puig and Kemp - both of whom are free agents after the 2019 season - will shake up the outfield. The speedy Hamilton is gone after years of struggling to develop into a better hitter, and Bell will have to determine how to fill that spot with what's at hand. Scott Schebler or Puig could play center field, or Bell could try someone else at the position. Bell's first challenge in spring training is figuring out how all the new pieces fit together in time to get off to a fast start that would generate fan interest. The Reds' home attendance last season fell to 1,629,356, their lowest mark since 1984 when they were at Riverfront Stadium.