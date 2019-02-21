PHOENIX — Hernan Perez and Cory Spangenberg reported to spring training hoping to compete for regular playing time at second base.
Now, after the Milwaukee Brewers brought back free agent Mike Moustakas with the intent of transitioning him into an every day second basemen, both Perez and Spangenberg are preparing to assume different, but familiar roles as jack-of-all trades utility men.
Perez has been a virtual Swiss Army Knife for manager Craig Counsell. Perez played every defensive position except catcher a year ago and even threw 3⅓ innings of mop-up duty — though he'd probably prefer if his 13.50 ERA didn't appear on the back of any baseball card.
"That provides a lot of value," Counsell said. "The number of guys that can do that around the league is just not that big. That’s certainly his role and it’s a bunch of little jobs that certainly turn into a bigger job."
It's not just that Perez is capable of playing multiple positions that makes him so valuable. He also plays those positions well, committing just four errors in 273 total chances and finishing with a .985 fielding percentage last season.
"My goal was to play second base every day but I'm not disappointed at all," Perez said. "I know my role. I know my job. I'm ready to do whatever Counsell asks me to do because I want to help the team.
"When I came up to the big leagues, my goal was to play every day. I know I can help the team at whatever position they need me."
One spot Perez hopes to improve, though, is at the plate. He hit .253 with a .676 OPS a year ago, down slightly from his .259 average and .704 OPS from 2017. Part of the reason for that dip may have been a bone chip in his right wrist that had plagued him for much of the season.
Perez underwent surgery to remove the chip shortly after the season ended and said he's back to full strength.
"Somedays I had pain, some days I didn't," Perez said. "I don't want to make excuses. That's not why I hit .240 or .250. I was available every day. It didn't affect me too much. It's something I decided to do. I could have had cortisone but I decided to have the surgery.
"Now, my wrist is great. I had a good recovery and now I'm 100 percent ready to go."
Spangenberg, who signed a one-year deal with the Brewers in January, slashed .235/.298/.362 while playing four positions last season for San Diego and he, too, made a handful of appearances as a pitcher. With more than 1,000 big league innings at second and third base, his camp will be spent focusing on shortstop and left field, where he made five combined appearances last season.
"We need to learn a little bit more about Cory and that’s what this spring will be about — learning his comfort level at other positions," Counsell said. "We’ll see him at shortstop a little bit and we’ll see him at other positions. It’s a good place for a player to provide value is more options or positions to play."
Like Perez, Spangenberg knows the more ground he can cover, the more he will play. And though he was hoping to win a more regular role, he's willing to do whatever is needed to help Milwaukee reach the World Series after toiling for years with the rebuilding Padres.
"I've never been part of a good team in the big leagues and this is a really good team," Spangenberg said. "Having guys like me and Hernan, who can play all nine positions, that just helps this team even more."