Fans will be in for some changes when they enter American Family Field on Monday for the Milwaukee Brewers' home opener against the New York Mets.

From the installation of a new turf field after hosting the University of Wisconsin and other college basketball programs in the Brew City Battle in November, to the addition of the first on-site brewery at the stadium, here are a few of the changes this season in Milwaukee.

Fresh field

The Brewers will take the field on a new playing surface after the American Family Field ground crew had a busy offseason.

After the stadium was converted to host basketball games last fall, the baseball field required a complete makeover with workers laying around 20,000 square feet of sod on March 1.

With the crew using grow lights to keep the field warm and help the sod take root, Brewers senior director of grounds Ryan Woodley told Fox6 News he was confident it would be ready in time for the home opener.

"It's growing and rooted and stuff like that," Woodley said last week. "We also graded the infield out, we've been working in the outfield, trying to get that to root, have our roots to dive deeper. (We've) renovated the warning track a little bit, and now with the grow lights just trying to get everything growing and ready to go for Opening Day."

Family friendly approach

Families attending games will be able to find a few lower-cost options this season with the Brewers introducing a new "414" concession menu at the ballpark.

Named after the Milwaukee area code, the 414 theme carries over to the price with each item costing $4.

Brewers president of baseball operations Rick Schlesinger said families will be able to choose from a selection of ballpark favorites on the new menu.

"It's junior hotdogs, junior nachos, junior Cracker Jacks, and junior sodas for a family," Schlesinger said on March 27. "All $4 each."

Schlesinger said it was important for the organization to keep costs down as much as possible.

"We don't want anybody to say they can't come to a Brewers game because price."

Getting some face time

Children under 14 years old will once again get a chance to meet Brewers players for autographs at Sunday home games for the first time since restrictions to fan access were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increased access for younger fans was something Schlesinger said the Brewers had been eager to bring back.

"With COVID, there were a lot of restrictions on engaging with players," he said, "and there were a lot of things that we couldn't do and, frankly, we've been itching to get those things back."

Something's brewing

For adult fans at the stadium, there also will be new beverage options — including the first beer brewed on-site at the ballpark.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will offer three limited-edition beers on tap at the full-service restaurant inside the stadium. There will be three beers available at the home opener — Cherry Gose, Red Lager (remastered) and an IPA — and the lineup will be rotated with other options during the season.

Replacing the former Restaurant to Be Named Later, which took the place of Friday's, the remodeled space features a full restaurant menu in addition to the exclusive beers.

Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. president Tony Bugher said fans could expect the same level of quality as the brewery's traditional offerings.

"We are so thrilled to have this opportunity to really bring the beers that we are so proud to be brewing every day right here to the fans," Bugher said, "to the Brewers fans and to Milwaukee."

