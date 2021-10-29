Hank Aaron molded careers of World Series managers Brian Snitker, Dusty Baker

Aaron kept the promise — and kept up with Baker's mom, even after Baker's playing career ended.

"Going over the conversations we would have had, we probably wouldn't have much about baseball," Baker said Thursday. "First thing he asks, he asks me about my mother. ... Like I said, he promised my mom when I was 18 years old."

Baker was only 19 when he made his major league debut with Atlanta in 1968 — against the Astros, then a National League team.

As the Braves' farm director, Aaron set the path for Snitker's long career as a coach and manager. When it was clear Snitker had no future as a catcher or first baseman, Aaron offered an opportunity to remain in the game as a coach.

Snitker has remained in the organization as roving instructor, coach and manager for 40 years, including six as Atlanta's manager.

Baker, 72, and Snitker, 66, are trying to win their first World Series championship. Each said he feels Aaron's presence. Each wants to make his mentor proud.

"I think about him all the time, especially in a series like this," Baker said. "I feel his presence, especially him and my dad."

Similarly, Baker keeps touch with Aaron's family. He said he called Aaron's son, Hank Jr., on Thursday.