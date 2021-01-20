Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a hero of Brewers' 1982 World Series run, dies at 75

LOS ANGELES — Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75.

The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep.

For Milwaukee Brewers fans, Sutton was known for being a hero of the team's 1982 World Series run that ended with a Game 7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sutton was acquired in the middle of the 1982 season and went 4-1 for Milwaukee, with the most important of those wins coming on the final day of the season against the Baltimore Orioles and fellow future Hall of Famer Jim Palmer.

Sutton helped the Brewers stave off elimination in the ALCS, holding the Angels to three runs over 7 2/3 innings in a 5-3 victory at County Stadium, then went 0-1 with a 7.84 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals in the World Series.

A four-time All-Star, Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26 while pitching for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels and the Dodgers again in 1988, his final season.