Grand slam sinks Brewers in series opener with Twins

MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser gave up a third-inning grand slam to Eddie Rosario as the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Monday night at Miller Park.
Fresh off throwing seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox his last time out, Houser (1-1) had not allowed a run in his previous 10 innings. The right-hander extended that streak to 12 in a row by working around a pair of two-out singles in the second inning Monday.
Orlando Arcia's RBI double in the second inning gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead but things fell apart quickly in the third when Houser allowed back-to-back singles to Alex Avila and Max Kepler to open the inning.
After Jorge Polanco grounded into a force at second, Houser hit Nelson Cruz with a 1-0 sinker to load the bases for Rosairo, who sent Houser's next offering over the center-field fence to put the Twins up 4-1.
Houser regrouped and retired five of his next six batters. He stranded a runner at second base in the fifth before giving way to Freddy Peralta.
Milwaukee's offense couldn't duplicate its breakout performance in a 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Twins right-hander Randy Dobnak (3-1) held the Brewers to one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings.
Keston Hiura cut the Twins' lead in half with a solo home run off Sergio Romo to lead off the eighth. Manny Piña's pinch hit double brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth but Taylor Rogers struck out Mark Mathias, sealing the Brewers' third loss in four games overall and fifth in six games at Miller Park this season.
Up next
The teams continue their three-game series Tuesday. Josh Lindblom (1-0, 4.15 ERA) will pitch for Milwaukee. Minnesota hasn’t named a starter.
