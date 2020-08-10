Grand slam sinks Brewers in series opener with Twins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Adrian Houser gave up a third-inning grand slam to Eddie Rosario as the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Monday night at Miller Park.

Fresh off throwing seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox his last time out, Houser (1-1) had not allowed a run in his previous 10 innings. The right-hander extended that streak to 12 in a row by working around a pair of two-out singles in the second inning Monday.

Orlando Arcia's RBI double in the second inning gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead but things fell apart quickly in the third when Houser allowed back-to-back singles to Alex Avila and Max Kepler to open the inning.

After Jorge Polanco grounded into a force at second, Houser hit Nelson Cruz with a 1-0 sinker to load the bases for Rosairo, who sent Houser's next offering over the center-field fence to put the Twins up 4-1.

Houser regrouped and retired five of his next six batters. He stranded a runner at second base in the fifth before giving way to Freddy Peralta.

Milwaukee's offense couldn't duplicate its breakout performance in a 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Twins right-hander Randy Dobnak (3-1) held the Brewers to one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings.