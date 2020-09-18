Grand slam by Jacob Nottingham keys Brewers victory over Royals

MILWAUKEE — Even with Christian Yelich climbing out of his season-long slump, other members of the Milwaukee Brewers will need to step up if they're going to make the playoffs.
Jacob Nottingham answered the call Friday night with his first major league grand slam, helping the Brewers wipe out an early four-run deficit in a 9-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Miller Park.
Catcher Salvador Perez went 4-for-5 and finished a triple short of hitting for the cycle, while driving in four runs for the Royals.
Perez put Milwaukee (24-26) in an early hole, driving in two of Kansas City's three first-inning runs with a double and scoring when Nottingham made a throwing error trying to catch Hunter Dozier stealing second.
Perez's RBI single in the third gave the Royals a 4-0 lead but the Brewers struck back in the bottom of the inning, starting with a leadoff home run by Yelich. Ryan Braun followed with a single and the Brewers loaded the bases with a walk to Jedd Gyorko and a Keston Hiura single.
A one-out walk to Orlando Arcia made it 4-2. After Jake Newberry struck out Luis Urias, Nottingham hit a first-pitch slider onto the patio in left for Milwaukee's first grand slam of the season.
"With two outs, you're just trying to fight right there, trying to get somebody across just to get something going," Nottingham said. "To be able to barrel that ball up and have it go over was awesome."
Arcia extended Milwaukee's lead with his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fifth.
"That gave us some space and I thought that space let us sequence the bullpen really nicely and leave us in good shape for tomorrow," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser, who lasted only four innings, was charged with four runs — two earned. Eric Yardley got Milwaukee out trouble when Alex Claudio put two on to start the sixth and Corey Knebel worked his way through a bases-loaded jam in the eighth.
"They did a nice job," Counsell said. "Everybody did their job and all will be good to go tomorrow."
Braun left the game with low back tightness after his fourth-inning single. He was replaced by Ben Gamel, who left the game after tweaking a nagging quad injury on his seventh-inning double.
"It was getting progressively worse, so we got him out of there," Counsell said of Braun's back issue. "We’ll see how he is tomorrow."
The Brewers also lost Yardley, who suffered a shin contusion when he was hit by a comebacker. X-rays were negative but Counsell wasn't sure if Yardley would need some time before returning to the mound.
"He'll be hobbling around tomorrow," Counsell said.
Josh Hader allowed Perez's seventh home run of the season with one out in the ninth.
