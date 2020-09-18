Grand slam by Jacob Nottingham keys Brewers victory over Royals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Even with Christian Yelich climbing out of his season-long slump, other members of the Milwaukee Brewers will need to step up if they're going to make the playoffs.

Jacob Nottingham answered the call Friday night with his first major league grand slam, helping the Brewers wipe out an early four-run deficit in a 9-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Miller Park.

Catcher Salvador Perez went 4-for-5 and finished a triple short of hitting for the cycle, while driving in four runs for the Royals.

Perez put Milwaukee (24-26) in an early hole, driving in two of Kansas City's three first-inning runs with a double and scoring when Nottingham made a throwing error trying to catch Hunter Dozier stealing second.

Perez's RBI single in the third gave the Royals a 4-0 lead but the Brewers struck back in the bottom of the inning, starting with a leadoff home run by Yelich. Ryan Braun followed with a single and the Brewers loaded the bases with a walk to Jedd Gyorko and a Keston Hiura single.

A one-out walk to Orlando Arcia made it 4-2. After Jake Newberry struck out Luis Urias, Nottingham hit a first-pitch slider onto the patio in left for Milwaukee's first grand slam of the season.