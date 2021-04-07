 Skip to main content
Grab the grill: Brewers lift tailgating ban at American Family Field
Grab the grill: Brewers lift tailgating ban at American Family Field

Cardinals Brewers Baseball

Fans tailgate before an Opening Day game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. The Brewers announced Wednesday morning that tailgating will be allowed outside American Family Field when the team returns to face the Chicago Cubs on April 12. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

CHICAGO — Load up your grills and pack your coolers, Wisconsin: tailgating is coming back to American Family Field.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday morning that the temporary ban on the popular pregame ritual would be lifted starting Monday, when the team opens a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

“Tailgating is a Wisconsin tradition; it is how we begin our day at the ballpark,” said Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger. “We have been in regular contact with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the opening series was operationally sound. With safety protocols and our fans’ diligence, we are now able to bring back tailgating for those within a seating pod.

“We appreciate the fans’ patience as we take another step in our efforts to provide the best fan experience in sports.”

To help maintain some level of social distancing, tailgating will be allowed at single vehicles for those sitting in the same seating pod. Parking lot gates will open three hours before first pitch, except for games with a 6:40 p.m. start, when gates will open 2 1/2 hours ahead of the game.

More information on tailgating regulations can be found at brewers.com/tailgating.

Earlier this week, the Brewers announced an updated seating plan that will allow for more two-person seating pods, which the team says was "highly demanded" by fans wanting to attend games.

All the other health and safety protocols, including mask-wearing, remain in place and can be found at brewers.com/COVID19.

This story will be updated.

