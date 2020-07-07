Going to the ballpark will be a whole new experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t be too eager to sit in the stands if your favorite team is lucky enough to open play over the next few months.

Going to the game will be risky all by itself. Once there, the experience won't be the same.

No food. No drink. No cuddly mascot to slap high-fives with.

Don’t even think about cheering loudly for your team. And if you need to go to the bathroom, well, maybe you should have taken care of that before leaving home.

The future of sports is still very muddled as America’s top leagues take their first baby steps toward resuming play. Questions abound, and the biggest one is whether games can be safely played at all in the midst of a pandemic.

But those yearning for a trip to the old ballpark might be careful about what they ask for. Because buying a cardboard cutout to stick in their season ticket seat might be a better way to go.

The same country that led the way in bringing team sports back during the pandemic is about to embark on an even more ambitious experiment. The Korean Baseball Organization plans to allow some fans in ballparks in coming weeks to cheer their teams on to the playoffs.