MILWAUKEE — Gio Gonzalez is getting comfortable with his new team.
The left-hander pitched six smooth innings on his 33rd birthday and Jesus Aguilar hit a three-run homer in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 7-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Miller Park.
Manny Pina also had a three-run shot and Aguilar finished with four RBIs as he reached 103 for the season. Gonzalez’s stellar showing helped the Brewers boost their lead for the top NL wild card to three games over St. Louis, which lost to Atlanta earlier, and five games over Colorado, which lost to the Dodgers.
The Brewers also moved within 2½ games of the first-place Cubs in the NL Central. Chicago lost 9-0 at Arizona.
Gonzalez (9-11) was acquired in a trade with Washington on Aug. 31 in an effort to bolster the starting rotation. He has picked up a victory in two of his three starts, and the Brewers have won all three games.
“It’s been easy to play with these guys because they make you feel welcome,” Gonzalez said. “There’s no added pressure. Just go out there and play the best you can.”
He allowed just two hits Wednesday — both singles — while striking out five and walking two.
Reds right-hander Matt Harvey (7-9), a pitcher the Brewers nearly acquired a few weeks ago before a proposed deal fell through, gave up Aguilar’s game-changing home run.
Aguilar, however, said his infield hit in the first inning for his 100th RBI set up his big night.
“I was thinking about the RBI almost every night,” he explained. “After that, I’m good. It was an unbelievable feeling. When I get that 100, I’m a new guy.”
A leadoff walk to Gonzalez put Harvey in trouble in the third inning. Christian Yelich reached on a one-out infield hit when no one covered first base on a bouncer fielded by Harvey.
Aguilar followed with a high drive into the right-field bleachers, his team-leading 33rd home run of the season, to give the Brewers a 4-0 lead.
Milwaukee broke open the game in the sixth on a three-run homer by Pina, who worked a 13-pitch at-bat, finally belting a hanging slider from Harvey into the left-field bleachers. Domingo Santana tripled and Mike Moustakas was intentionally walked before Pina’s ninth homer of the season extended the lead to 7-0.
Harvey was not happy with his outing, which dropped him to 1-3 with a 6.39 ERA in six career starts against the Brewers. He allowed seven earned runs in 5⅓ innings.
“The whole start was not good,” he said. “I have to be better.”
Brewers manager Craig Counsell has not given up on catching the Cubs for a division title.
"We've got nine games to go," Counsell said. "We've got plenty of baseball left. There are going to be some great moments. There are going to be plenty of tough moments. That's all still ahead of us.
"We're just ready for it to happen. We've put ourselves in a great position to enjoy the last 10 days of the season."
The Brewers have six road games remaining (three vs. Pittsburgh and three vs. St. Louis) and the final three at home (against Detroit).
Milwaukee ended its homestand with a 3-3 record against the Pirates and Reds.
From the infirmary
Outfielder Lorenzo Cain sat out with the right rib cage injury that knocked him out of Tuesday’s game.
“It’s something I want to play through, but they told me to be smart about it,” Cain said. “So, I guess when the pain and soreness is out of there, I’ll be back on the field.”
Cain said he felt discomfort on Friday or Saturday against the Pirates. He adjusted his swing to stay on the field, raising all manner of alarms among Brewers coaches by Cain’s second at-bat of Tuesday’s loss to the Reds. Cain struck out on a foul tip in the fourth inning and was removed from the game.
Cain did not undergo an MRI, and he does not believe one is necessary. The pain at the back of his rib cage has not gotten better since the initial tweak, but it also has not gotten worse.
The Brewers hope missing Wednesday’s game, coupled with today’s off-day, will give Cain time to heal for Friday’s opener of the season’s final road trip to Pittsburgh and St. Louis.
Ryan Braun was on the bench for a third straight game. He experienced a recurrence of back discomfort on Tuesday, when he was limited to pinch-hitting duty against the Reds. Braun has dealt with recurring tightness in his surgically-repaired back for several years.
Up next
Jhoulys Chacin (14-8, 3.54 ERA) opens a three-game set in Pittsburgh on Friday. He has lost his last three starts, including a 3-2 defeat (allowed three hits, two runs) against the Pirates on Sunday. He is 2-6 with a 4.04 ERA in 11 career starts vs. the Pirates.