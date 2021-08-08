Giants wins series vs. Brewers in matchup of division leaders

“It was one of the more challenging series of the year,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “In many ways, especially in this last game, we were a bit on fumes. Our bullpen was definitely on fumes."

Reliever John Curtiss entered in the the sixth for Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson, who left with a 3-1 lead because of cramps in his left calf.

“It’s cramping. So, there’s no injury,” Counsell said.

Darin Ruf's 13th homer opened the scoring for San Francisco in the first.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto retired the first 10 batters before he walked Christian Yelich and gave up a two-run homer to Omar Narváez in the fourth.

Yelich was back in the starting lineup for the first time since July 25. He was out until Saturday because of COVID-19.

Jackie Bradley Jr. singled in the fifth, took second on Cueto’s errant pickoff throw and scored on Kolten Wong’s base hit to put the Brewers up 3-1.

Saturday scoring change

La Stella’s game-tying triple with two outs in the top of the ninth inning of Saturday’s night game has been ruled a three-base error on right fielder Avisaíl García. The change was announced Sunday morning.