Giants outlast Brewers in wild 11-inning game

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night matchup between division leaders at American Family Field.

Each team scored three runs in the 10th inning after the Giants tied it on a bizarre two-out triple in the ninth.

LaMonte Wade put the Giants ahead for good in the 11th with a one-out single that scored Austin Slater. Belt followed with a two-run shot over the right-field wall. Kris Bryant capped the rally with an RBI double.

All four of the Giants' 11th-inning runs came off Sal Romano (0-1) in his Brewers debut.

Belt also hit a solo shot in the fourth and has three homers over the last two nights. Bryant and Buster Posey both had three hits.

Jake McGee (4-2) pitched the bottom of the 11th with a 9-5 lead and was credited with the win after allowing only one run on Lorenzo Cain's two-out single.

The Brewers were one out away from a 2-1 victory when Tommy La Stella hit a ninth-inning drive that fell in front of right fielder Avisaíl García at the warning track. La Stella was credited with a triple that scored Bryant from first.