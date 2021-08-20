Giannis Antetokounmpo purchases ownership stake in Milwaukee Brewers

"One of the reasons you don’t bring a new owner in is when you do, other owners’ ownership percentage goes down a little," Attanasio said. "But there was unanimous support for Giannis joining the group."

His reasons for investing in the Brewers are two-fold.

First and foremost was a desire to give back to a community that has supported him unfailingly since he came to town as a wide-eyed, unknown rookie after the Bucks selected him in the 2013 NBA Draft.

"The city has loved me and my family and I want to give that love back now," Antetokounmpo said. "Milwaukee helped me, invested in me and this is an opportunity to invest back in the city."

The investment also gives Antetokounmpo a chance to learn more about the business side of sports, something he's taken great interest in especially since signing his $222 million "supermax" extension last December.

"I’m 26 years old so I’m learning and learning from Mark is going to be big for me because, as I said, this is what I want to do next," Antetokounmpo said.

One of the first lessons he'll learn is that the key to being a good owner is staying out of the way.