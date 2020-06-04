George Floyd's death brings back painful memories for Brewers' GM David Stearns

MILWAUKEE — David Stearns was a middle school student in New York when Amadou Diallo was shot and killed by police officers while sitting on the front steps of his Bronx home in 1999.
Stearns recalled following the story on the local news, struggling to comprehend both the act and the community unrest that followed.
"I remember thinking at that time how it didn’t make any sense, and, frankly, I remember thinking at that time that the adults in the room should be able to prevent that level of wrong," Stearns, the Brewers' general manager and president of baseball operations, said Wednesday on a video conference with reporters.
Now, more than two decades later, Stearns finds himself angry, sad and disappointed that the country is still mired in the same quagmire.
On May 25, George Floyd died while in custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
“In some way, I did not ever imagine that when the generation I belonged to were adults, that it could still happen. I just assumed we would do better," Stearns said.
“So, now, here we are. I’m an adult, and my generation are the adults in the room, and it still happened. On so many levels, it’s just incredibly deflating and dispiriting. What that means to me and, hopefully, my generation as a whole is that we have to do better. Somewhere here, we dropped the ball, that 20-something years later, this is still happening.
“My generation has to do better. I, personally, have to do better. One of the ways I can start doing better is by talking about it and not running away from the issue.”
Which is exactly what Stearns did Wednesday, a day after the Brewers put out a statement denouncing systemic racism.
Many have said a simple statement on social media platforms is hardly enough of an effort and Stearns wholeheartedly agreed with the premise of needing to do more.
“Words matter a lot less than action and a lot less than behavior," Stearns said. "We are also committed to taking every action we can to fight racism and to fight the silence that can surround it.
"I also want to share how hopeful I am that as an industry, as a social institution, that we really can in some small way be a part of the healing process here. We talk about that in the context of the pandemic, and here is yet another example of where our institution can be of such great service to our community and to communities throughout the country."
But before any of that can happen, baseball needs to find a way to get back on the field — something that seems less likely with each passing day. After their proposal for an 82-game season with a sliding salary scale was turned down by the players' union, baseball's owners rejected the players' proposal for a 114-game season and full prorated salaries earlier this week.
With time running out to get back on the field by early July, the prospect of any kind of season seems slim at this point but Stearns said he's hopeful a deal can be worked out.
"Despite what it sounds like with some of the Twitter bickering back and forth, or some of the posturing back and forth, I am optimistic that we are going to play baseball this year," Stearns said. "I am optimistic that both sides genuinely want to play baseball this year and that there is a path to doing so.
"I am also really hopeful that in some small way, not only can we as an industry help push some of these issues to the forefront, help continue this conversation and take appropriate action, but also help with some healing and provide a unifying force for a society that could use a whole lot of unification right now.”
