George Floyd's death brings back painful memories for Brewers' GM David Stearns

“My generation has to do better. I, personally, have to do better. One of the ways I can start doing better is by talking about it and not running away from the issue.”

Which is exactly what Stearns did Wednesday, a day after the Brewers put out a statement denouncing systemic racism.

Many have said a simple statement on social media platforms is hardly enough of an effort and Stearns wholeheartedly agreed with the premise of needing to do more.

“Words matter a lot less than action and a lot less than behavior," Stearns said. "We are also committed to taking every action we can to fight racism and to fight the silence that can surround it.

"I also want to share how hopeful I am that as an industry, as a social institution, that we really can in some small way be a part of the healing process here. We talk about that in the context of the pandemic, and here is yet another example of where our institution can be of such great service to our community and to communities throughout the country."