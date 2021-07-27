 Skip to main content
Fully vaccinated Brewers star Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19
Fully vaccinated Brewers star Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder was tested and placed in quarantine Tuesday morning after reporting what president of baseball operations David Stearns described as "mild symptoms" during Monday’s off day.

The Brewers' charter flight to Pittsburgh was delayed until Tuesday morning to allow for further testing and contact tracing, which led to utility player Jace Peterson also entering Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocol.

"He did the right thing and reported those mild symptoms," Stearns said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We got him a test yesterday afternoon. The test returned positive and we got a confirmation test, which also came back positive."

Stearns said that Yelich was vaccinated fully after taking part in a team-wide vaccination event earlier this season that helped the Brewers become one of MLB's first teams to reach 85% vaccination, which allowed teams to relax some of the health and safety protocols that had been in place.

"(Yelich) has taken precautions seriously and guidelines seriously throughout the season," Stearns said.

Yelich is just the second member of the Brewers’ active roster to test positive for the virus, while Peterson is the third to miss time because of the COVID-19 protocols.

Right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes was the first earlier this season.

"I think in general we’ve seen throughout the industry that the protocols have worked really well," Stearns said. "I think we’ve seen that teams with a high percentage of vaccinated individuals have largely stayed COVID free, and that’s certainly been the case for us."

MLB requires players testing positive to isolate for a minimum of 10 days after receiving a positive test. Those players cannot return until they’ve been cleared by their team’s physician, following a mandatory cardiac evaluation and a determination that the player no longer presents a risk of infection.

Players identified as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive must be quarantined for at least seven days and must test negative on day five or later before being allowed to return to team facilities.

Stearns didn't expect the situation to force a postponement of Milwaukee's game Tuesday night.

