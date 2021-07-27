Fully vaccinated Brewers star Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder was tested and placed in quarantine Tuesday morning after reporting what president of baseball operations David Stearns described as "mild symptoms" during Monday’s off day.

The Brewers' charter flight to Pittsburgh was delayed until Tuesday morning to allow for further testing and contact tracing, which led to utility player Jace Peterson also entering Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocol.

"He did the right thing and reported those mild symptoms," Stearns said during a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We got him a test yesterday afternoon. The test returned positive and we got a confirmation test, which also came back positive."

Stearns said that Yelich was vaccinated fully after taking part in a team-wide vaccination event earlier this season that helped the Brewers become one of MLB's first teams to reach 85% vaccination, which allowed teams to relax some of the health and safety protocols that had been in place.

"(Yelich) has taken precautions seriously and guidelines seriously throughout the season," Stearns said.