Free agent acquisition Kolten Wong says Brewers 'really respected me'

Hiura was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft. His bat has lived up to its billing but defense — specifically, making throws — has been an issue.

Moving Hiura had long been rumored, though the Brewers had remained steadfast in their belief Hiura would remain at second base. There was discussion of him getting work at first down the stretch last season, which Hiura said Friday amounted to little more than taking ground balls during batting practice on a few occasions.

The chance to add Wong while bolstering the offensive production of another position of need made for an easy solution.

"He's up for this challenge," Stearns said of Hiura. "Both (manager) Craig (Counsell) and I have spoken to him and we believe he can be a very skilled first baseman."

Hiura said the possibility of shifting came up during a recent conversation with Counsell, who informed him Monday night an agreement had been reached. Since the initial discussion, he's borrowed a first baseman's mitt from bullpen catcher Nestor Corredor and started playing catch in order to get accustomed to it before spring training opens later this month.

And despite the amount of work he's put in to improving his defense since joining the organization, Hiura understands why the move is necessary.