Freddy Peralta sharp in spring debut, Brewers fall to Mariners

PHOENIX — Freddy Peralta struck out two batters in his first two innings of work this spring as the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in a Cactus League game on Tuesday.

Peralta, looking to earn the last open spot in the starting rotation, faced the minimum six batters, allowing one hit.

"I was very happy with him," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He was very effective."

Offensively, the Brewers managed just three hits, thanks in part to a strong and steady wind that blew in from right field all afternoon.

"It was tough hitting conditions with the wind blowing straight in," Counsell said. "That knocked a couple balls down that I thought some guys hit good."

Milwaukee's only run came in the seventh when Payton Henry scored on Luis Castro's double to right.

Henry also was on the receiving end of one of the best defensive plays, hauling in a relay from shortstop Brice Turang in time to tag out J.P. Crawford as he tried to score on Kyle Lewis' single to left in the sixth.

