Freddy Peralta no longer just a fastball pitcher for the Brewers

And as he prepares to face Chicago's lineup for a second consecutive outing, he knows that even more adjustments will be necessary.

"This game is about adjustments," Peralta said. "When I’m on the mound, I have to see the reaction of the hitters to see what’s working for me that day, to see if I have to change a little bit or keep throwing the same pitches.

"The moment lets me know what’s better."

From the infirmary

Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich are both day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game with injuries.

Lower-back soreness led manager Craig Counsell to replace Yelich with Jackie Bradley Jr. in the bottom of the third inning while Shaw was pulled in the fifth after fouling a pitch off his leg during an at-bat in the fourth inning.

"We'll see how they're doing tomorrow," Counsell said. "We're not ruling them out, but we'll see how they're doing when they get to the field."

Counsell described Shaw's injury as a "right shin contusion," but the third baseman said it was actually his right ankle and he expected to be available and in the lineup against the Cubs.