Freddy Peralta makes his pitch for a spot in Brewers' rotation

“Any pitcher that can add another pitch that’s usable can change a lot,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s really hard to do but what’s encouraging with Freddy is that he has thrown it in games already."

Counsell considers four of the Brewers' starting spots claimed with some combination of left-hander Brett Anderson and right-handers Brandon Woodruff, Josh Lindblom and Adrian Houser. Peralta is in the mix for the fifth and final spot, along with left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Corbin Burnes.

"We're happy with what (Peralta) has shown so far," Counsell said. "He's doing this to make himself better and have more weapons and that's logical when you're trying to face guys more times in a lineup."

For Lauer, who is scheduled to start Wednesday when the Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, the biggest factor is his experience. He's just 24, putting him right between the 25-year-old Burnes and Peralta, but he has made 52 starts since his first big league call-up in 2018.

Lauer's numbers in those outings — 14-17, 4.40 ERA — aren't overly impressive but the fact that he remained in the Padres' rotation, including 30 starts a year ago, leads Counsell to believe he's on the cusp of hitting a new level.