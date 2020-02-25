Freddy Peralta makes his pitch for a spot in Brewers' rotation

PHOENIX — Freddy Peralta's fastball got him to the major leagues but in order to take the next step in his development, he knew he needed to expand his arsenal.
So Peralta, 23, a right-hander, spent most of his winter working on a slider, a pitch he'd used frequently with success in the minor leagues but had never thrown in his first 55 major league outings, according to FanGraphs.com.
“I wanted to add something to what I did," said Peralta, who used the slider to record one of his two strikeouts Tuesday in his first Cactus League appearance of the season. “Now, the hitters have to think about (the slider). "I think this will make me a better pitcher."
Former Brewers pitcher Carlos Villanueva, now a special assistant in the Brewers' player development department, was part of the development process. The two began working together early in the offseason at the Brewers' complex in the Dominican Republic and Villanueva was on-hand when Peralta used the pitch while playing for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League.
The slider helped Peralta rack up some impressive numbers. He allowed just six hits and three walks while striking out 34 in 20 innings of work. That success bolstered Peralta's confidence as he reported to camp hoping to bounce back from a frustrating and inconsistent performance in 2019 when he went 7-3 with a 5.29 ERA.
“Any pitcher that can add another pitch that’s usable can change a lot,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s really hard to do but what’s encouraging with Freddy is that he has thrown it in games already."
Counsell considers four of the Brewers' starting spots claimed with some combination of left-hander Brett Anderson and right-handers Brandon Woodruff, Josh Lindblom and Adrian Houser. Peralta is in the mix for the fifth and final spot, along with left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Corbin Burnes.
"We're happy with what (Peralta) has shown so far," Counsell said. "He's doing this to make himself better and have more weapons and that's logical when you're trying to face guys more times in a lineup."
For Lauer, who is scheduled to start Wednesday when the Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, the biggest factor is his experience. He's just 24, putting him right between the 25-year-old Burnes and Peralta, but he has made 52 starts since his first big league call-up in 2018.
Lauer's numbers in those outings — 14-17, 4.40 ERA — aren't overly impressive but the fact that he remained in the Padres' rotation, including 30 starts a year ago, leads Counsell to believe he's on the cusp of hitting a new level.
"He's pitched the bulk of two seasons as a stater which at ages 22 and 23, is really hard to do," Counsell said. "He's really talented. He's a former first-round pick. He's been a high-performer at times. He's had really good experience and is at an age to take a big step."
Counsell put Burnes slightly behind Peralta and Lauer in the race for the final spot in the rotation, making it more likely he begins the season at Class AAA San Antonio.