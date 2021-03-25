Freddy Peralta earns spot in Brewers' starting rotation

"It's going to help me a lot," Peralta said. "Hitters are going to see fastball, then changeup and I am preparing my other pitches, like my breaking ball. Then I'll be able to use the fastball and it will look even harder."

Peralta was 20, just three years removed from signing as a 17-year-old international free agentm and had never played above Rookie ball when the Brewers acquired him along with 19-year-old pitchers Daniel Missaki and Carlos Herrera from the Mariners in December 2015.

He rose quickly through the Brewers' system and earned his major league debut in 2018 when Chase Anderson fell sick and was scratched late before a game in Colorado. Peralta was scheduled to start that day for the Brewers' Class AAA affiliate in Colorado Springs but instead, took the mound for the Brewers and set a franchise record for a rookie by striking out 13 batters.

The Brewers knew that Peralta would need time to develop. After his rough 2019, they remained encouraged by his progress and signed him to a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension last spring.

"He’s worked really hard to get to this place and I think he’s had a great spring," Counsell said. "He’s added things to his game that I think give him a chance of (having) a great, great season."