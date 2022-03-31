 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freddy Peralta, Brewers fall to Padres

2022 Milwaukee Brewers schedule

Freddy Peralta allowed three runs in four innings and the Milwaukee Brewers lost 4-2 to the host San Diego Padres during a Cactus League game Wednesday in Peoria, Arizona.

Manny Machado delivered the big blast against Peralta, a two-run homer in the third inning. Peralta (1-1, 4.50 ERA) struck out five and surrendered six hits and a walk.

Milwaukee (4-6) scored twice in the seventh. Weston Wilson had an RBI triple and scored on Joey Wiemer’s sacrifice fly.

 

 

 

 

Tyrone Taylor homers, but Brewers lose to Oakland

Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run home run in the second inning but the Milwaukee Brewers didn’t score again during a 6-3 loss to the host Oakland Athletics in a Cactus League game Friday in Mesa, Arizona.

