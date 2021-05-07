Former prospect sends Brewers to sixth straight defeat

MIAMI — Isan Diaz hit his first career grand slam and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Friday night.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

“Everyone is doing their job right now,” Diaz said. “We’ve just got to keep it consistent and keep it going.”

Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game road trip.

“You’re going to have rough stretches,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re in one of those stretches. And we’ll come out of it. Good baseball is how you come out of it and that will come.”

Trevor Rogers (4-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked two. He combined with three relievers to retire 14 consecutive batters until Adam Cimber, in his second inning of work, hit Avisail Garcia to start the ninth.