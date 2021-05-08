Former prospect dealt for Christian Yelich sends Brewers to 6th straight defeat

MIAMI — Isan Diaz hit his first career grand slam and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Friday night.
Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.
“Everyone is doing their job right now,” Diaz said. “We’ve just got to keep it consistent and keep it going.”
Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game road trip.
“You’re going to have rough stretches,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re in one of those stretches. And we’ll come out of it. Good baseball is how you come out of it and that will come.”
Trevor Rogers (4-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked two. He combined with three relievers to retire 14 consecutive batters until Adam Cimber, in his second inning of work, hit Avisail Garcia to start the ninth.
Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (2-2) left because of a cramp in his right calf after surrendering Garrett Cooper’s one-out single in the third. Patrick Weigel relieved Suter and walked Adam Duvall to load the bases before Diaz drove the first pitch over the wall in right-center to give Miami a 5-0 lead. It was Miami’s first grand slam since Jorge Alfaro connected against the New York Mets Sept. 23, 2019.
“Just trying to take advantage of an opportunity there and keep an aggressive mentality,” Diaz said.
Following the 2017 season, the Brewers traded Díaz to the Marlins, along with Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for Christian Yelich.
Diaz has reached safely in the seven games since being recalled from the alternate training site April 28.
“Obviously, that was a big hit in the game,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said of Diaz’s blast. “It changed the game completely around. He is seeing the ball good. Now he’s starting to get some results. Things are going good for him right now and he is playing well.”
Pablo Reyes’ run-scoring single in the fourth got the Brewers on the scoreboard before the Marlins regained their five-run advantage on Jesus Aguilar’s RBI double in the bottom of the inning.
“Things haven’t gone our way,” said Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who went hitless in four at-bats. “All you have to do is keep grinding, put together good at-bats and hope things change. I had a rough night myself. I need to step up and do better.”
Diaz had a potential fifth RBI overturned in the eighth after Duvall crossed the plate on his single to center. The Brewers successfully challenged that catcher Jacob Nottingham tagged Duvall before he scored.
The scoreless innings from Marlins relievers Friday reduced their ERA to 2.02 over the last 19 games.
“It’s huge knowing the dudes we have in that bullpen,” Rogers said. “I know the first couple of series to begin the year it was kind of sketchy, but I knew the guys we had in the bullpen were studs. And they’ve been doing a fantastic job.”
Perez returns
Utilityman Hernán Pérez, who played 572 games for Milwaukee from 2015-19, returned to the Brewers organization with a minor league contract.
The 30-year-old Pérez was assigned to Class AAA Nashville. He was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
Pérez was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday after going 1 for 19 in 10 games with 10 strikeouts in 21 plate appearances. He played three games for the Chicago Cubs last season and went 1 for 6.
He had been a versatile performer for the Brewers earlier in his career. Pérez batted .258 with 45 homers, 175 RBIs and 67 steals in his 572 games with Milwaukee.
Pérez played 123 games and hit .272 with 13 homers and 34 steals in 2016. He followed that up by batting .259 with 14 homers and 13 steals in 136 games in 2017.
He has played every position other than catcher during his major-league career. That includes 211 games at third base, 191 in the outfield and 178 at second.
Trainer’s room
Brewers: Catcher Manny Piña (fractured left toe) could be activated from the injured list before the conclusion of the series with Miami … Catcher Omar Narvaez (left hamstring strain) is on a light running program and will play catch this weekend.
Marlins: Brinson (sore left middle finger) was not in the starting lineup Friday. … Infielder Jazz Chisholm (left hamstring strain) is doing defensive work and will face live pitching over the weekend.
Up next
LHP Adrian Hauser (2-3, 3.52) will start the middle game of the series for the Brewers on Saturday. The Marlins have not announced their starter.
Early returns: 5 things we've learned about the Brewers over the first month of the season
DEPTH MATTERS
Each and every year, president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell are peppered with questions about a perceived surplus or logjam at one position or another and each and every time they're asked, both remind the intrepid reporters asking those questions that it is a long season, injuries happen and depth is a key to success for any team.
In the future, Stearns and Counsell can respond to those questions by referencing April 2021.
Since April 10, when second baseman Kolten Wong (above) went on the injured list with a strained oblique, the Brewers have put 10 players on the IL — including starting outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, both of their starting catchers and two starting pitchers.
As a result, all but one of the players on Milwaukee's 40-man roster have been used so far this season.
"We talk about depth all the time," Stearns said. "We didn't anticipate needing to go through this many layers of depth this early. It's given a number of guys some really great opportunities and through all of their credits, they've taken advantage of them."
STARTERS ARE REALLY, REALLY GOOD
Anyone who's watched the team this year already knows this, but Milwaukee's rotation has been so good so far that it's worth repeating. Prior to Sunday, when Alec Bettinger's MLB debut (above) turned into a nightmare with a five-run first inning, the Brewers' starters combined for a 2.57 ERA, second only to the San Francisco Giants in all of baseball. After Bettinger's 11-run performance, Milwaukee's rotation still owns a 3.18, the fifth-best mark in the NL and sixth in MLB.
"Every guy that's in this in this rotation is bringing something and it's fun to watch just from a pitching standpoint," closer Josh Hader said. "It's impressive to see how they attack these lineups, especially going around lineups three times in a row. I know as a starter that's not an easy thing to do and they make it look easy."
OFFENSE IS REALLY, REALLY BAD — BUT EFFECTIVE
On the other end of the spectrum, Milwaukee's offense is still a concern. The Brewers are last in the National League with a .217 batting average and .301 on-base percentage. Their 35 home runs are good for sixth in the NL and help boost their slugging percentage to .373 (11th/NL), while their .674 OPS ranks 13th.
Among qualified players (3.1 plate appearances per team games played), Avisail Garcia (above) is Milwaukee's leading hitter with a .222 average, just ahead of Travis Shaw, who's batting .220 but is among the league leaders in RBIs (21) and has a team-leading five home runs so far.
Still, the Brewers' bats have come through in big moments more often than not, and thanks to the pitchers' efforts, the offense hasn't had to put together too many big innings in order to dig out of a hole.
"We just keep doing it every night, finding ways to get it done," Shaw said. "Seems like however many runs we need, we score that exact amount every single night, whether it's one, whether it's five, six, whatever it is, we'll get it. We've been getting just enough to win."
THINGS AREN'T AS BAD AS THEY SEEM
Even with the injuries, the slumps, roster shuffles and their blow-up loss Sunday, the Brewers still woke up Monday atop the National League Central Division, a game up on second-place St. Louis and 3 1/2 ahead of the third-place Reds.
"You take three out of four from the Dodgers and you have to consider that a good series, for sure," Counsell said. "Guys continue to step up. It's going to take more than 26 (players) — I think we've made that pretty clear — and I think we're in that mode right now. It's a good place to be. We continue to pitch very well and I think that's going to continue to serve us well."
THIS TEAM COULD BE FOR REAL
No doubt, there is still way too much baseball left. A lot can happen between now and September and there's plenty of teams in franchise history that saw strong April starts wiped out by May swoons, but that the Brewers have been able to navigate this challenging stretch without losing ground while taking care of business against their divisional rivals is encouraging.
Cain and Yelich are expected to return at some point during the road trip. Manny Piña is eligible to return this weekend and Corbin Burnes (above) could return at some point this month, too.
And just as five more months of games leaves plenty of time for the Brewers to tumble out of first, the schedule also provides plenty of time for those who slumped out of the gate to snap out of their funks and get on a hot streak.
"We're really being tested right here in April, but we've come through better than I think anybody could expect," Shaw said. "Our pitching’s been unbelievable. Offensively, we’ve struggled but I don’t think that’ll be the case all year. But right now, our pitching is carrying this team and offensively we’re getting healthier and hopefully we’ll get swinging the bats a little better here as we get into May."