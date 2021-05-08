Former prospect dealt for Christian Yelich sends Brewers to 6th straight defeat

The scoreless innings from Marlins relievers Friday reduced their ERA to 2.02 over the last 19 games.

“It’s huge knowing the dudes we have in that bullpen,” Rogers said. “I know the first couple of series to begin the year it was kind of sketchy, but I knew the guys we had in the bullpen were studs. And they’ve been doing a fantastic job.”

Perez returns

Utilityman Hernán Pérez, who played 572 games for Milwaukee from 2015-19, returned to the Brewers organization with a minor league contract.

Pérez was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday after going 1 for 19 in 10 games with 10 strikeouts in 21 plate appearances. He played three games for the Chicago Cubs last season and went 1 for 6.

He had been a versatile performer for the Brewers earlier in his career. Pérez batted .258 with 45 homers, 175 RBIs and 67 steals in his 572 games with Milwaukee.

Pérez played 123 games and hit .272 with 13 homers and 34 steals in 2016. He followed that up by batting .259 with 14 homers and 13 steals in 136 games in 2017.