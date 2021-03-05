Former Gold Glove winner Jackie Bradley Jr. gives big boost to Brewers outfield

Lauer retired his next six batters in order but Chang struck again in the fourth, hitting his second homer of the game on a 2-0 offering from Clayton Andrews while Freeman gave Cleveland a 5-0 lead when he drove in Josh Naylor on a sacrifice fly in the sixth off Ethan Small.

Aaron Ashby turned in another impressive outing, striking out all three batters in the fifth inning on nine pitches. He also struck out three batters in his first outing of spring last week against the White Sox.

“His two innings have been very impressive,” Counsell said. “He clearly keeps going in the right direction. It’s an exciting player for us to keep watching.”

Milwaukee scored its lone run in the seventh when Corey Ray walked, moved to third on consecutive singles then came home on a groundout by Dustin Peterson. The Indians held the Brewers to just three hits. Yelich went 0-for-2 in his second spring start, as did regulars Wong, Keston Hiura and Garcia.

