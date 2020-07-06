Former Cy Young winner Félix Hernandez opts out of baseball season

"It's a little bit disorganized," Doolittle said. "We're not getting tests back in time. They still haven't sent us the PPE. We're supposed to have N95 masks, stuff like that, gowns, gloves. We're supposed to have that stuff, we don't have that stuff. Those are the things it's going to take for people to stay safe enough for us to continue this season."

Doolittle said he's still debating whether to play.

"There's a lot of players right now trying to make decisions that might be participating in camp that aren't 100 percent comfortable with where things are at right now," Doolittle said. "I'm planning on playing, but if at any point I start to feel unsafe, if it starts to take a toll on my mental health with all these things that we have to worry about and just kind of this cloud of uncertainty hanging over everything, then I'll opt out."

Doolittle also implored fans to take care of themselves and attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 to make sure baseball and other sports can resume.