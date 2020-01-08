Former Brewers' starter Jimmy Nelson, Dodgers agree to incentive-laden 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES — Right-hander Jimmy Nelson and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Tuesday to a $1.25 million, one-year contract, an incentive-laden deal that could be worth $13.25 million over two seasons.
The 30-year-old pitcher spent the last six seasons with Milwaukee. Nelson was 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA and 578 strikeouts and 240 walks.
Nelson had his best season in 2017, going 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA. He ranked eighth in the National League with 199 strikeouts in 29 starts and ninth in ERA. However, he ended the season on the injured list with a rotator cuff strain. He missed all of the 2018 season with a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Nelson returned last season and appeared in 10 games for the Brewers, making two starts. He was 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA and the team didn't offer him a contract by Dec. 2, making him a free agent.
Nelson has a $750,000 salary this year, and the Dodgers have a $2 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.
If he pitches 40 games or 60 innings this season, the option would become a $5 million mutual option. The option price would escalate to $6 million for 110 innings, $7 million for 130 innings, $8 million for 150 innings and $9 million for 170 innings.
The deal includes $2 million in roster bonuses for 2020: $1 million for making the opening-day roster and $500,000 each for 45 days and 90 days active. There are performance bonuses this year of of $250,000 each for 90, 110, 130, 150, 170 and 190 innings.
If the 2021 club option is exercised, Nelson could earn $250,000 each that year for 90, 110, 130, 150, 170 and 190 innings.
Nelson's average fastball velocity according to Fangraphs peaked at 92.9 mph in 2017 and dipped slightly to 92.7 mph last season. He also throws a slider, curve and changeup.
Nelson is expected to compete with youngsters Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin for the fifth spot in a Dodgers rotation that lost veteran left-handers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill to free agency but still returns Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda and Julio Urias. Nelson could also pitch in long relief.
Ramos was effective in 2018 for the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 2.32 ERA in 42 2/3 innings. However, he was injured most of 2019 and had decreased velocity during the 20 appearances he did make.
The Dodgers' only significant move this winter has been the signing of free-agent reliever Blake Treinen to a one-year, $10 million contract in December. They offered ace Gerrit Cole an eight-year deal in the $300 million range, but the right-hander signed a nine-year, $324 million deal with the New York Yankees.
The Dodgers are also among the teams to show serious interest in free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, who hit .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and is expected to command a four-year deal for at least $100 million.
The Dodgers have been linked in trade talks for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor and with the Boston Red Sox in trade talks for right fielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League most valuable player and the 2016 AL MVP runner-up, and veteran left-hander David Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner.