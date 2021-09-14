 Skip to main content
Former Brewers star Ryan Braun announces his retirement from baseball
Former Brewers star Ryan Braun announces his retirement from baseball

Ryan Braun, who spent his entire 14-year career in Milwaukee and finished a franchise-record 352 career home runs, announced his retirement from professional baseball on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. 

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun's career has officially come to an end.

The six-time All-Star, who spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers made the announcement in a video message released by the team Monday morning.

"I have weighed this decision for many months," Braun said in a statement. "While I still love this game very much, the time is right for me to retire from my playing days.

“I am so fortunate to have enjoyed a 14-year career wearing the jersey of one team, and even more grateful that team is the Milwaukee Brewers. I am retiring today from Major League Baseball, but my love for all those who supported me continues to grow. I cherish great memories from my time with the Brewers and will continue to build on the many friendships made in this amazing city. I look forward to remaining involved in the Milwaukee community and continuing work with the charitable partners I have supported throughout my career. I’m excited to see what the future holds for the Brewers, and I am just as excited to continue my life’s journey down a new path.”

Braun ranks among the franchise leaders in nearly every offensive category including home runs (1st, 352), hits (3rd, 1,963), runs scored (3rd, 1,080) and OPS (4th, .891) and also ranks among the top-five players in all of baseball in extra-base hits, hits, RBIs, total bases, doubles and home runs from the date of his MLB debut through the end of the 2020 season.

He was part of five teams that made the playoffs, including the 2008 team that snapped a 26-year postseason drought by winning the NL Wild Card, and one of just four players in team history to be named Most Valuable Player by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

His career was not without controversy, however. After winning that MVP award, reports surfaced that Braun had tested positive for a banned substance during Milwaukee's 2011 postseason run. He would avoid a suspension by winning an appeal and returned to the field the following spring, but ultimately missed the final 65 games of the 2013 season after he was suspended for his role in baseball's Biogenesis scandal.

Injuries were a constant problem during the second half of his career, but he played a pivotal role down the stretch in 2018 when the Brewers surged late to clinch another postseason berth and again in 2019 when another late run was necessary to return to the playoffs.

Braun, 37, became a free agent last winter when Milwaukee declined its half of a $15 million mutual option for 2021 but he held off on making an official announcement until today.

“Ryan was the first player drafted after I took ownership of the Brewers, and I remember that day very well,” Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio said. “Today, we reflect on the impact that Ryan had during his 14 seasons wearing the Brewers uniform. Ryan is our all-time franchise home run leader and one of the great clutch hitters in the game. We were fortunate to have a front row seat for many of these moments that defined some of the organization’s greatest achievements to date. We wish Ryan, his wife Larisa, and their family the very best, and look forward to continuing our friendship as they move into the next chapter of their lives.”

The Brewers plan to honor Braun prior to their final home game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 26.

This story will be updated.

