Former Brewers star Ryan Braun announces his retirement from baseball

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun's career has officially come to an end.
The six-time All-Star, who spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers made the announcement in a video message released by the team Monday morning.
"I have weighed this decision for many months," Braun said in a statement. "While I still love this game very much, the time is right for me to retire from my playing days.
“I am so fortunate to have enjoyed a 14-year career wearing the jersey of one team, and even more grateful that team is the Milwaukee Brewers. I am retiring today from Major League Baseball, but my love for all those who supported me continues to grow. I cherish great memories from my time with the Brewers and will continue to build on the many friendships made in this amazing city. I look forward to remaining involved in the Milwaukee community and continuing work with the charitable partners I have supported throughout my career. I’m excited to see what the future holds for the Brewers, and I am just as excited to continue my life’s journey down a new path.”
Today, more than 14 years after I first took the field as a Milwaukee Brewer, I've decided to retire. While it's impossible to summarize my emotions, what I feel most is one, simple thing – gratitude.
I just wanted to take a moment to say ‘thank you’.
– Ryan Braun
Braun ranks among the franchise leaders in nearly every offensive category including home runs (1st, 352), hits (3rd, 1,963), runs scored (3rd, 1,080) and OPS (4th, .891) and also ranks among the top-five players in all of baseball in extra-base hits, hits, RBIs, total bases, doubles and home runs from the date of his MLB debut through the end of the 2020 season.
He was part of five teams that made the playoffs, including the 2008 team that snapped a 26-year postseason drought by winning the NL Wild Card, and one of just four players in team history to be named Most Valuable Player by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
His career was not without controversy, however. After winning that MVP award, reports surfaced that Braun had tested positive for a banned substance during Milwaukee's 2011 postseason run. He would avoid a suspension by winning an appeal and returned to the field the following spring, but ultimately missed the final 65 games of the 2013 season after he was suspended for his role in baseball's Biogenesis scandal.
Injuries were a constant problem during the second half of his career, but he played a pivotal role down the stretch in 2018 when the Brewers surged late to clinch another postseason berth and again in 2019 when another late run was necessary to return to the playoffs.
Braun, 37, became a free agent last winter when Milwaukee declined its half of a $15 million mutual option for 2021 but he held off on making an official announcement until today.
“Ryan was the first player drafted after I took ownership of the Brewers, and I remember that day very well,” Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio said. “Today, we reflect on the impact that Ryan had during his 14 seasons wearing the Brewers uniform. Ryan is our all-time franchise home run leader and one of the great clutch hitters in the game. We were fortunate to have a front row seat for many of these moments that defined some of the organization’s greatest achievements to date. We wish Ryan, his wife Larisa, and their family the very best, and look forward to continuing our friendship as they move into the next chapter of their lives.”
The Brewers plan to honor Braun prior to their final home game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Walk-off ways: Daniel Vogelbach's grand slam was just the Brewers' latest dramatic game-winning play
April 1: Brewers 6, Twins 5 (10 innings)
Travis Shaw tied the game with a two-run double in the ninth and after Josh Hader hit 100 MPH on the radar gun in the 10th, Orlando Arcia got the season started on a high-note with a single up the middle that sent Lorenzo Cain home with the game-winning run.
The late heroics sent the Opening Day crowd of 11,740 fans, who had waited more than a year to watch a baseball game in person thanks to the coronavirus pandemic which led to the 2020 season being played in empty stadiums, into a tizzy.
“There’s no doubt the fans were part of this today,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “On a day like today, a home crowd is what kind of keeps you going when you’re down and they’re still giving you energy. You get that one little crack like we did in the ninth, and the crowd’s right there with you, and you felt it.”
May 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5 (11 innings)
After taking the first two games of a four-game set with the defending World Series champion Dodgers, the Brewers climbed back from deficits four times including twice in extra innings, before Travis Shaw drove in Mario Feliciano with a single in the bottom of the 10th to cap a three-run rally as Milwaukee took its third straight from Los Angeles.
“It’s the team you have to go through to get to the World Series,” Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. “Any time you play the Dodgers it feels like a playoff-type game, and we’re only in May. That was a big-time win, a big-time series win. I was just happy to be a part of it.”
May 27: Brewers 6, Padres 5 (10 innings)
It's been a rough season for Jackie Bradley Jr. The outfielder, who signed a two-year, $24 million contract in spring training, has been mired in a funk all year and carries a .168 average into Friday's series opener against Cleveland.
Most of Bradley's highlight-reel moments have come in the outfield but he helped the Brewers earn a series split with the Padres, owners of the best record in baseball at the time, with a two-out single in the 10th inning at American Family Field.
"They like to use the saying ‘It all evens out.' Well, I’m here to tell you that does not," Bradley said. "I’ll just tell you the truth, it does not even out. But it was good to get this one today."
May 31: Brewers 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings)
After Trevor Richards cost Corbin Burnes a victory with a seventh-inning hiccup, Brent Suter and Josh Hader kept the game tied into the 10th and Luis Urías ended it with a ground-rule double to right for his first career walk-off hit, extending Milwaukee's winning streak to five games.
“(Urias) told me before the inning when we were going to the dugout,” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said. “He said, 'I’m going to walk it off.′ I said, ‘I know you got it.’ It was amazing to watch it. It was even more because he told me that he was going to do it, so he had that confidence in himself.”
June 25: Brewers 5, Rockies 4 (11 innings)
Dubbed "Re-Opening Day" as American Family Field returned to full capacity for the first time since September 2019, the Brewers recreated their original Opening Day comeback. This time, it was Willy Adames hitting the game-tying home run in the ninth and Keston Hiura winning it with a sacrifice fly in the 10th.
“My thing was just to drive a ball to the outfield, and worst case, get a tag on a ball if it happens to go to one of them,” Hiura said. “At first, I thought it was a base hit, then I realized [Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia] was playing right there, and obviously, he was playing shallow because he had a runner at third. As soon as he caught it, I was like, ‘Oh no, please, go… go… go.’”
Aug. 6: Brewers 2, Giants 1 (10 innings)
Two days after his three-run, pinch-hit home run provided the difference in a victory over the Pirates, Rowdy Tellez stepped to the plate with a chance to be a hero again as the Brewers looked to knock off the NL-leading Giants.
With a crowd of 33,250 chanting his name, Tellez delivered, slapping a single down the third-base line to score Avisail Garcia and give Counsell his 500th victory as Brewers manager.
"That was pretty cool," Tellez said.
Sept. 5: Brewers 6, Cardinals 5
Down four heading into the ninth, the Brewers started their rally with a double by Jackie Bradley Jr., who scored on a single by backup catcher Luke Maile. Jace Peterson kept the inning going with a double and Eduardo Escobar loaded the bases with a one-out walk against Giovanny Gallegos.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had seen enough and summoned all-star closer Alex Reyes, who left a fastball over the middle that Daniel Vogelbach crushed for the game-winning grand slam.
“I enjoy being in those situations, whether I fail or whether I succeed,” Vogelbach said. “As a competitor, you always want to be in those situations and be the guy that steps up to the plate in that situation. I'm just happy that I was able to come through for the guys who grinded all game. It seemed like we were playing from behind the whole time.”