Former Brewers star Ryan Braun announces his retirement from baseball

He was part of five teams that made the playoffs, including the 2008 team that snapped a 26-year postseason drought by winning the NL Wild Card, and one of just four players in team history to be named Most Valuable Player by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

His career was not without controversy, however. After winning that MVP award, reports surfaced that Braun had tested positive for a banned substance during Milwaukee's 2011 postseason run. He would avoid a suspension by winning an appeal and returned to the field the following spring, but ultimately missed the final 65 games of the 2013 season after he was suspended for his role in baseball's Biogenesis scandal.

Injuries were a constant problem during the second half of his career, but he played a pivotal role down the stretch in 2018 when the Brewers surged late to clinch another postseason berth and again in 2019 when another late run was necessary to return to the playoffs.

Braun, 37, became a free agent last winter when Milwaukee declined its half of a $15 million mutual option for 2021 but he held off on making an official announcement until today.