Former Brewers reliever Alex Claudio, Angels agree to $1,125,000, 1-year deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a one-year, $1,125,000 contract Wednesday with the Los Angeles Angels, adding the sidearm reliever to their bullpen makeover.

Claudio has appeared in 239 games over the past four seasons with Texas and Milwaukee, third most by a pitcher in the majors during that stretch. He led the sport in 2019 with 83 appearances for the Brewers, tying their franchise record.

“Having a quality lefty is important, especially in our ballpark with a shorter right field,” new Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “He has the ability to keep the ball in the ballpark against the opposite side, which is really important. From a mentality and a makeup side, one of the things we’re looking for is competitive guys, and this is as competitive a guy as you’ll see.”

Claudio is 15-8 with 13 saves and a 3.44 ERA in his major league career, which began with the Rangers in 2014. He is particularly effective against left-handed batters, who have a .202 career average against him, but he also managed to be effective last season even after the implementation of the major league rule requiring relievers to face at least three batters.