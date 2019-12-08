The Texas Rangers agreed with former Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jordan Lyles on a two-year contract worth $18 million, sources said Saturday.
The Rangers weren’t expected to make an official announcement until a physical is completed.
Lyles, 29, went 12-8 with a 4.15 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in a combined 28 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Brewers last season. His best work was with Milwaukee after being acquired on July 29.
He made 11 starts for Milwaukee and was 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over the final two months of the season.