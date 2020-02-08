Former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke to take over Red Sox amid sign-stealing scandal, report says
0 comments
topical

Former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke to take over Red Sox amid sign-stealing scandal, report says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Braun, Ron Roenicke in 2015, AP photo

Ryan Braun and Ron Roenicke with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boston Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke is expected to be promoted to manager, the Boston Globe reported Friday. The team reportedly is waiting for Major League Baseball’s investigation into the 2018 team’s sign-stealing allegations to be finished before making an announcement.

The news comes more than three weeks after the Red Sox parted ways with Alex Cora, who was dismissed for his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing operation.

Roenicke, 63, managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015, amassing a record of 342-331 and taking the 2011 club to the NL Championship Series.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics