Former Brewers manager Ron Roenicke to take over Red Sox amid sign-stealing scandal, report says

Boston Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke is expected to be promoted to manager, the Boston Globe reported Friday. The team reportedly is waiting for Major League Baseball’s investigation into the 2018 team’s sign-stealing allegations to be finished before making an announcement.
The news comes more than three weeks after the Red Sox parted ways with Alex Cora, who was dismissed for his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing operation.
Roenicke, 63, managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015, amassing a record of 342-331 and taking the 2011 club to the NL Championship Series.