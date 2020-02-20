Former All-Star Brock Holt, Brewers finalize 1-year contract

PHOENIX — As spring training approached and he remained unsigned, Brock Holt got antsy.

"I thought free agency was going to be a fun thing to go through, but it wasn't. Pretty stressful," Holt said Wednesday after finalizing a one-year deal with Milwaukee. "I don't think I dealt with it that well. My wife over the last couple weeks is like, `Hey, you need to get a job and get out of here.' So I think she's finally excited I'm out of the house and not stressing about it."

Holt's deal includes a team option for 2021. The 31-year-old left-handed batter had spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.

Holt hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.

"Ï told him that you don't know where you're going to play, you just know that we'll find a spot for you to play," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He comes with a great reputation from everywhere that he's been."

Holt has played 243 big league games at second, 183 in the outfield, 127 at third, 59 at shortstop and 36 at first.