PEORIA — Brice Turang wasn't born until after his father's professional baseball career was over.
But Brian Turang, who reached the major leagues in parts of two seasons for Seattle in the mid-1990s, still had a huge influence on his son developing into a first-round draft choice of the Milwaukee Brewers last June.
The younger Turang is now the 19-year-old shortstop for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, who began a four-game series against the Peoria Chiefs on Monday at Dozer Park.
"My dad has taught me everything I know," Brice Turang said. "Some coaches have taught me a lot, too. A lot of it is the mental side of the game being able to compete and be ready every day. I'm blessed to have him as a dad."
Turang chose pro ball over a scholarship offer from LSU last summer, signing for a reported $3.41 million bonus as the 21st player chosen overall.
He has not disappointed. Last year the 6-foot, 173-pounder played in 42 total games and hit a combined .283 for two Rookie League clubs. Turang stole 14 bases in 16 attempts.
"I learned how to play and compete every day," he said. "Just let my skills and abilities work and compete every day."
It's a big jump to the 140-game Midwest League, but the left-handed hitting Turang seems ready for it.
"Coming out of high school, we'll have to manage how we keep him healthy and give him the breaks he needs," said Timber Rattlers manager Matt Erickson. "The way we travel and play every day ... off the field is even more of an adjustment, just the lifestyle you need to have."
Erickson believes Turang's exposure to the game through his father will only help.
"You can tell he's been around the game and been influenced by some of the intangible things," Erickson said. "He's a little more mature between the ears and seems to gather more information than most teenagers. You can tell he's grown up around it and that he and his dad have talked the game."
That mental edge mixes well with the younger Turang's strong work ethic.
"When you talk about a gym rat in basketball, well, Brice is a diamond rat," Erickson said. "He likes to prepare, he likes to practice. He impacts the game in all areas. He can run a little bit. He's played a decent shortstop and he's putting together some pretty good at-bats, too. An all-around player is what we've got in Mr. Turang."
Turang is the ninth first-rounder Erickson has managed at Wisconsin. Such an experienced skipper at this level should benefit the shortstop.
"Some of the ones we've had have put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform immediately," Erickson said. "The more I've done this, the better I've gotten at preparing them for those conversations.
"I make sure they don't feel the need to perform immediately, but to focus more on the process part, developing a consistent routine and good work habits. That's what separates Brice from some of the (other first-rounders) we've had."
Turang said he tries not to put pressure on himself or absorb heavy expectations from others because of his lofty draft pick.
"That first-round stuff is over. It's in the past," he said. "I need to look past it. There's other guys ahead of me (in the Brewers' system). I'll do what I can do. I just want to go out and get a win for my team."
Chances are, by the time he's done, Brice Turang will have done that quite often.