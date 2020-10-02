For Brewers, completing season amid pandemic a victory

MILWAUKEE — Moral victories don't matter in professional sports. With millions of dollars at stake on any given night, the only results that do matter are the ones that show up in the standings.
By that measure, the Milwaukee Brewers' 2020 season has to be considered a disappointment. A 29-31 regular season resulted in a third consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in franchise history, but only because of an expanded postseason format amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And while Milwaukee's two-game sweep by the Los Angeles Dodgers added to the disappointment, just getting to that point constitutes a victory based on the very same parameters and circumstances that put them in the playoffs in the first place.
Nobody knew what to expect when Major League Baseball suspended operations indefinitely in March. With just a few weeks until Opening Day, players and coaches returned to their homes not knowing when, or if, they'd return to work.
Months of strife between the league and players' union only added to the uncertainty and when an agreement was finally reached to resume the season, there was no shortage of skeptics who suggested baseball wouldn't make it to the finish line.
"From the beginning of the year, there was a lot of uncertainties," Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura said. "Whether or not we'd even be playing or how many games we were going to have and, obviously, the scares during the regular season. You don't know what could happen because at any point or any time, it could all be taken away or canceled."
That moment almost came less than a week into the regular season when an outbreak among Miami Marlins players and coaches led to that team being shut down for more than a week, a decision that altered schedules for multiple teams. Another outbreak forced the St. Louis Cardinals into shutdown mode as well, leading to all sorts of doom-and-gloom predictions.
Instead, baseball learned from its mistakes.
"We probably needed the wakeup call," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It made everybody understand how diligent we had to be, how disciplined we had to be, and that this was real."
The Brewers made it through the season relatively unscathed by the virus. Two players, infielder Luis Urias and relief pitcher Angel Perdomo, tested positive for COVID-19 prior to intake testing while a third, left-hander Eric Lauer, was exposed to someone who had tested positive and had to isolate before joining his teammates for Summer Camp.
As the season came to an end, three positive tests shut down the team's alternate training site in Appleton, but those results had no impact on players in the mix for major league roster spots.
That's no small accomplishment during a global pandemic, especially when traveling from city to city during the course of a 60-game season. It required a tremendous amount of cooperation from players, coaches and staff, all of whom had to adhere to a strict set of protocols.
The clubhouse, usually a refuge for players, became little more than a dressing room. Workout schedules were altered, meal service changed and little things like handshakes, high-fives and other celebrations were ostensibly outlawed as the game tried to maintain as much social distancing as possible.
The challenge was greater on the road as players were, for the most part, limited to their hotel rooms when they weren't at the ballpark, with baseball requiring teams to add protocol monitors to their traveling parties to ensure compliance after the outbreaks among the Marlins and Cardinals threatened to derail the entire season.
"It was a really good group effort," Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said. "It takes everybody being responsible away from the field and when you’re on the field. The guys went through a lot this year. We had to do a lot of things you don’t normally have to do during a season and I know it’s been a tough year for everybody — not just baseball-wise, but everybody in life and the world.
"It’s been a tough 2020 and it’s a big credit to our guys for making those sacrifices and being accountable and making sure that we were able to keep COVID out of the clubhouse and stay on the field and be able to complete the season."
Counsell was proud of the way his team embraced the challenges posed by the virus.
"I have so much respect and admiration for what they did this year," Counsell said. "We accomplished some things this year under some difficult circumstances and I have a lot of respect for how they went about it."
