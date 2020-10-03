For Brewers, completing season amid COVID-19 pandemic a victory

MILWAUKEE — Moral victories don’t matter in professional sports. With millions of dollars at stake on any given night, the only results that do matter are the ones that show up in the standings.

By that measure, the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2020 season has to be considered a disappointment. A 29-31 regular season resulted in a third consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in franchise history, but only because of an expanded postseason format amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And while the Brewers’ two-game sweep by the Los Angeles Dodgers added to the disappointment, just getting to that point constitutes a victory based on the very same parameters and circumstances that put them in the playoffs in the first place.

Nobody knew what to expect when Major League Baseball suspended operations indefinitely in March. With just a few weeks until Opening Day, players and coaches returned to their homes not knowing when, or if, they’d return to work.

Months of strife between the league and players’ union only added to the uncertainty and when an agreement was finally reached to resume the season, there was no shortage of skeptics who suggested baseball wouldn’t make it to the finish line.