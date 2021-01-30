Few changes for Brewers in offseason with first official workout just over two weeks away

Across the diamond, the hole at first base could be filled by Daniel Vogelbach, who was the team's best offensive performer after he was claimed off waivers from Toronto. Although used primarily as Milwaukee's designated hitter, with no word yet on whether or not the DH would return to the NL this season, Vogelbach could be a possibility at first at least through spring training.

Then of course, there's Ryan Braun. The Brewers' franchise leader in home runs remains a free agent after the team declined their end of a $15 million mutual option at the end of the season. Braun has yet to make a decision on whether or not to return in 2021 — a decision that would be more likely once the DH question is resolved. Should he come back, he also could find himself in the mix at first.

"Ryan is going to continue to evaluate the situation, see what the world looks like and make decisions as they need to be made," Stearns said. "So we're carrying on with our offseason agenda and will continue to do so."