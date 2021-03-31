False-positive COVID-19 test puts scare into Brewers

"It would have been very unfortunate to kick the season off like that," Opening Day starter Brandon Woodruff said. "That would have been terrible. It shows you how important it still is to take these protocols seriously. We've got to get through 162 this year."

The scare came hours after the Washington Nationals announced that they would begin the season without five players after one player tested positive and four others were being quarantined for close contact.

Including intake testing before players reported to camp, MLB administered 78,227 tests during spring training with just 33 (25 players, eight staff members) positive results.

"We're not out of the woods yet," outfielder Christian Yelich said. "We were fortunate. It looks like we got lucky today. But it's a reminder for everybody to keep your guard up, keep doing the things you're supposed to. It was just one of those things that pops up from time to time but I'm glad it turned out in our favor."

Roster moves

Stearns hadn't finalized the Opening Day roster as of Wednesday night but two spaces were locked up by right-hander J.P. Feyereisen and outfielder Billy McKinney, who were informed earlier in the day that they'd made the team.