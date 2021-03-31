False-positive COVID-19 test puts scare into Brewers

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers prepared to play in front of their home fans for the first time since September 2019, they got a stark reminder of just why they played their entire 2020 season in empty ballparks.
A positive result came back during the most recent round of COVID-19 testing. While that result ultimately turned out to be a false-positive, the team delved into a day of isolation, contact-tracing and re-testing while wondering whether or not they'd start the season as planned Thursday.
"To think that we had gotten this far and we would potentially have a situation where we’d lose a segment of our major league team on the doorstep of the season was frustrating," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. "But at that point we were most concerned about the health and safety of our players and ensuring that everyone is indeed healthy, and we’re fortunate that everyone is."
From the beginning, Stearns and the team's medical staff had reason to believe the result was a false-positive. But after consulting with Major League Baseball, they went through the appropriate protocols until a second round of tests could be performed, confirming the false-positive.
The follow-up testing forced the Brewers to adjust their plans for a Wednesday workout at American Family Field. It consisted of nothing more than a few throwing sessions for pitchers and a little bit of light infield work.
"It would have been very unfortunate to kick the season off like that," Opening Day starter Brandon Woodruff said. "That would have been terrible. It shows you how important it still is to take these protocols seriously. We've got to get through 162 this year."
The scare came hours after the Washington Nationals announced that they would begin the season without five players after one player tested positive and four others were being quarantined for close contact.
Including intake testing before players reported to camp, MLB administered 78,227 tests during spring training with just 33 (25 players, eight staff members) positive results.
"We're not out of the woods yet," outfielder Christian Yelich said. "We were fortunate. It looks like we got lucky today. But it's a reminder for everybody to keep your guard up, keep doing the things you're supposed to. It was just one of those things that pops up from time to time but I'm glad it turned out in our favor."
Roster moves
Stearns hadn't finalized the Opening Day roster as of Wednesday night but two spaces were locked up by right-hander J.P. Feyereisen and outfielder Billy McKinney, who were informed earlier in the day that they'd made the team.
McKinney, 26, was out of minor league options but played his way onto the roster by batting .262 with four home runs, nine RBIs and an .891 during Cactus League play. Feyereisen, a native of River Falls who starred at UW-Stevens Point, posted a 5.79 ERA in six games for the Brewers last season and a 0.93 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 9⅔ innings in nine spring appearances.
"J.P.'s job is to get outs, wherever that may be," manager Craig Counsell said. "He had a great spring. The arrow's pointing up for him. There's reason to be really optimistic about what he can accomplish this year."
Stearns said the plan for at least this first series against the Twins would be for Milwaukee to carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers.
"I think the team is in a good spot," Stearns said. "Although we've had our fair share of (injuries) over the course of the spring, we were fortunate that it didn't impact the top of our roster."
Maeda formidable
The Brewers' offense comes into the season ready to turn the page on a disappointing and frustrating showing in 2020 but won't have to wait long to put that confidence to the test.
Minnesota Opening Day starter Kenta Maeda finished second in American League Cy Young Award voting last season after 6-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in 11 appearances. He did some of his best work in two starts against the Brewers, who managed just three runs over 14⅔ innings. In a 4-3 loss on Aug. 18, Maeda allowed only one run while striking out 12 over eight innings.
"I thought he was the best pitcher in the league last year, the way he pitched against us," Counsell said. "He's as good of an off-speed pitcher as there is in the league right now and he's definitely kept us off balance."