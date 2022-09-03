Fading Brewers' bats silent again in 2-1 loss to Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks made an under-the-radar move at the trade deadline one month ago, acquiring third baseman Emmanuel Rivera in a trade with the Royals for pitcher Luke Weaver.
So far, the deal looks like a steal for the D-backs.
Rivera had three hits, Jake McCarthy added the go-ahead RBI single and the Diamondbacks edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Friday night.
"He's come in and slugged right away," D-backs third baseman Josh Rojas said of Rivera. "That was a great addition to this team. That was something we needed — we needed another power bat in the lineup."
Milwaukee — which has dropped three of four games — fell to 7 1/2 games behind St. Louis in the NL Central and 3 1/2 games behind San Diego and Philadelphia for the last Wild Card spot.
People are also reading…
The D-backs have won seven of their past eight games. They've done their damage against the White Sox, Phillies and Brewers, which are all teams fighting for a playoff spot.
"It's been a challenging test and I think we're passing, we're doing a good job," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "We're a good baseball team when we do things like we know how to do them."
Rivera had an RBI double in the fifth and added two singles. The 26-year-old struggled to find a consistent role with the Royals but immediately became a key cog in the middle of the D-backs' order since the trade.
In 21 games since joining Arizona, he's batting .293 with five homers and 13 RBIs.
The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Andrew McCutchen walked with the bases loaded, forcing home Willy Adames. It was the third straight walk from D-backs reliever Kyle Nelson.
But the D-backs recovered quickly in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game on back-to-back doubles by Christian Walker and Rivera. McCarthy brought Rivera home with a single to give Arizona a 2-1 advantage.
The Brewers left 11 runners on base.
"Today was a strange game," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We got a bunch of base hits, bunch of singles, but didn't really have a ton of guys in scoring position."
Arizona's bullpen threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his 10th save in 14 opportunities.
D-backs right-hander Zach Davies was effective, but needed 91 pitches to navigate 4 2/3 innings. He gave up one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out five.
Brewers left-handed starter Eric Lauer (10-6) gave up two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out five. Kyle Nelson (2-0) got the win for the D-backs.
It was the first time Davies and Lauer met on the mound since they were traded for each other in a Brewers-Padres swap in 2019.
Pitcher of the Month
D-backs RHP Zac Gallen was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for August after finishing with a 5-0 record and 0.68 ERA.
The 27-year-old is in the midst of a 34 1/3 scoreless innings streak dating to Aug. 8. It's the second-longest scoreless streak in franchise history behind Brandon Webb's streak of 42 innings in 2007.
The D-backs have claimed back-to-back pitcher of the month honors. Right-hander Merrill Kelly won the award in July. Gallen makes his first start of September on Sunday.
Training room
Brewers: OF Christian Yelich was out of the lineup after leaving Thursday's game because of a neck discomfort.
Up next
The teams play again on Saturday. The D-backs will start LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.87 ERA) while the Brewers counter with RHP Corbin Burnes (9-6, 2.84).
A new era: Miller Park name change sinks in as American Family Field signage erected
How much for the sign? https://t.co/Cxc3y0cJJe— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
This is what I envision when I think about bringing the Miller Park sign home... pic.twitter.com/XoMElU6FOj— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
For those who say- "It will always be Miller Park to me."— Mike Heller (@HellerSports) January 27, 2021
Remember...Miller Park was a paid sponsorship name.
Lambeau Field is an unpaid name.
Camp Randall is an unpaid name.
The FieldHouse was an unpaid name.
I'm good with American Family Field#Brewers https://t.co/3Tx1ajaGcc
Somebody asked me how I felt about the Miller Park name change ... pic.twitter.com/6kuyHfgvno— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 27, 2021
I was wondering way their plan was with all the stuff, like every cup holder has a Miller park sticker, I think it would be extremely tacky to just place a sticker over top of it, im building a bar for my garage this summer I’d like about 6 of those— Just Jeff (@Crew8235) January 27, 2021
It looks cool but I’m still calling it Miller Park— Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) January 27, 2021
So what happens to the Miller Park signage? It better not go to a dump. pic.twitter.com/xZXZ2K7hNT— Joe Zenzola (@RadioJoeSports) January 27, 2021
This is going to take some getting used to...🥲#AmericanFamilyField #MillerPark https://t.co/Q4eSuZa0SG pic.twitter.com/s7I4nN3a69— 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) January 27, 2021
I had a visceral reaction to this.— Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) January 27, 2021
I went to the first game at Miller Park (exhibition game not opening day). They played the Space Odyssey theme song to show how the roof opened/closed.
I've apparently hit the "change-is-hard" phase of life that requires me to share memories. https://t.co/n1PA1LnaH3
I get it, but Miller Park is so much more fun to say.— Tavi (@szn_baseball) January 27, 2021
Side note: eating at the Restaurant To Be Named Later has been added to my baseball bucket list. https://t.co/fPCOIDYvjl
Ahh nice to see the "it'll always be Miller Park to me" crowd is out in full force today... Fun— Jake Schwall (@jake_schwall) January 27, 2021
I slept in a Walmart parking lot for Milwaukee warped tour near Miller Park and being able to see it in the morning was something I’ll remember forever. https://t.co/y9FE8nD4kh— Adrián C (@JackieLegs13) January 27, 2021
I like it. It doesn't top Miller Park, but I understand why the change was made & I'm on board with it. #RollWithTheNew— Jeff Hinnendael (@J_Hinnendael) January 27, 2021
Miller Park made so much sense for the Brewers. This feels like a theme park more than a ballpark https://t.co/4q3CaIQHIn— MiLB Tonight (@MilbTonight) January 27, 2021