Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series

“Terry McGuirk came to me at the All-Star break and said you got whatever you need to go make this club better. Whatever you need. And we went full-speed ahead,” Anthopoulous said.

Atlanta lost at Milwaukee hours after the trade deadline, dropping to 51-54. The Braves were third in the NL East, five games back of the New York Mets, one game behind Philadelphia and two games in front of Washington.

“The one thing that’s fortunate for us is we’re playing in the NL East in 2021,” Anthopolous said after the trades. “We’re all in it.”

Atlanta won five of its next six games to move above .500 for the first time all season on Aug. 8. A nine-game winning streak lifted the Braves into first place on Aug. 15.

“It’s two different teams, really, from the first half to the second half, if you really look at it,” Freeman said. “So we just had little weapons waiting in the wings all over the place and then we unleashed them and here we are sitting in the World Series.”

An improbable fourth straight division title was clinched on Sept. 30 with three games to spare. The Braves finished with a 6 1/2-game lead.